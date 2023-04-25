Streaming issues? Report here
How Standard Bank is driving cross-border growth in Africa

25 April 2023 11:41 AM
by Sponsored Content

Meetings like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Business Forum aim to ensure Africa's trade potential is realised.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is one of the African Union’s 13 flagship projects aimed at unlocking Africa’s potential as a global economic powerhouse.

Once implemented, the AfCFTA will be the world’s largest free trade area, uniting 54 of Africa’s 55 states and all eight of the continent’s regional economic associations. in a partnership that aims to create a single continental market representing a population of about 1.3 billion and combined gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately US$ 3.4 trillion.

With so much on the line, all eyes were on the recent African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Business Forum; an event primarily aimed to attract broad participation of Africa’s private sector, strategic investors, financial institutions, investment promotion agencies, business councils, chambers of commerce, multinational corporations, African women and youth business organisations, as well as Heads of States and Government, and AfCFTA Partners.

The Forum, attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and sponsored by Standard Bank, is designed to accelerate African economic integration by activating private sector trade and investment.

In his address, the AfCFTA Secretary-General His Excellency Wamkele Mene called on Africa’s business community to partner with them in order to ensure a successful implementation of the Agreement.

The idea is that we come together to find solutions aimed at boosting intra-Africa trade, creating opportunities, innovation and of course taking advantage of this expanded market under the AfCFTA.

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General: AfCFTA

The potential impact across the continent cannot be underestimated. By eliminating trade barriers and boosting intra-Africa trade, the AfCFTA aims to lift 30 million Africans out of poverty by increasing income across Africa 7% by 2035. With these benefits on the line, roleplayers are adamant that the playing field is free and fair.

Africa Melane spoke to Phillip Myburgh, Head of Trade for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank...

Critical themes and topics that the Business Forum touched on, included: • Accelerating AfCFTA implementation in the current geo-economic context • From primary inputs to value Addition: Accelerating Africa's Industrialisation through the AfCFTA • Boosting Agriculture and Agro-processing value chain under the AfCFTA • Building local pharmaceutical manufacturing and IPR capacity • Product integrity and traceability • Expanding Digital Trade and interoperable payments systems in the AfCFTA • Manufacturing and Assembling Automobiles under the AfCFTA • Doing Business in Africa: Investment protection and facilitation under the AfCFTA • Financing AfCFTA Value-Chain Development • Transport and logistics to unlock the “One African Market”

This AFCFTA cannot succeed without women. Women led businesses, women owned businesses are where the action is.

Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director - Tralac

Historically, financial institutions have struggled to support SMEs across the continent. Most institutions are getting better at it, certainly Standard Bank Group is getting significantly better at it.

Philip Myburgh, Head of Trade BCB - Standard Bank Group

As Africa’s largest bank by assets, present in 20 markets across sub-Saharan Africa and committed to driving Africa’s growth, “Standard Bank is building the finance and trade solutions to help address the tariff and non-tariff barriers required to realise the continent’s ambitions to create an effective single market,” says Myburgh.

A significant non-tariff barrier in Africa is, for example, access to information. In response, Standard Bank has developed the Africa Trade Barometer. Blending qualitative and quantitative data from, initially, 10 of Africa’s leading trade economies, the Africa Trade Barometer provides a near real time view of trade openness, access to finance, macroeconomic stability, infrastructure, foreign trade, governance, economic performance, and trade finance behaviour in Africa.

Beyond aligning legislation and reducing red tape, however, a conducive environment needs to be developed to empower Africa’s private sector to develop the manufacturing capabilities to beneficiate products and produce finished goods.

The positive impact of goods, services and people being able to move across borders in Africa is demonstrated by some of the successes of the East Africa Community (EAC). Arguably Africa’s most successful regional economic association, the comparative ease of cross border activity in the EAC accounts for higher business, trade, and GDP growth. Since small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for 60% of registered commercial entities in East African countries, and up to 90% if micro enterprises are included, “the case for the efficient movement of goods, services and people in driving business formation and growth couldn’t be more convincingly demonstrated than in East Africa,” says Myburgh.

Other areas where banks and the private sector could work with the AfCFTA to begin implementation in 2023, is to identify and then co-operate on leveraging growth in high-potential sectors. In Africa, for example, agriculture is the bedrock, biggest earner, and greatest employer in many markets. Starting with “small steps to improve the movement of food and agricultural goods, inputs, services and people could have a disproportionally large positive impact on social stability, growth, investment and national revenue across the continent,” advises Myburgh.

Energy and power infrastructure is another area where even limited cross-border co-operation and co-ordinated national investment could have a disproportionally high impact on regional and continental growth. For countries without fossil fuels, the scope for investment in renewable energy solutions is equally promising.

Free trade or special economic zones have also, to date, proved their worth as drivers of investment, production, and export earnings amongst African economies. The lower tax incentives, better and more reliable energy supply, developed infrastructure and often free land and secure title provided by many of these zones present a “strong case for creating more special economic zones, or applying their principles more broadly across and between African economies” suggests Myburgh.

Importantly for Africa, and critically for the AfCFTA vision of a single African market, the continent’s booming digital ability supported by a youthful population in many instances leading the world in digital adoption, start-up formation and innovation, presents another avenue for “Standard Bank to provide the finance, guidance and digital platforms and connectivity to grow Africa’s digital revolution into a global investment proposition,” says Myburgh.

Either way, in a world of high inflation, supply chain challenges, the rising likelihood of ESG-related trade barriers and geo-political risks, the case for a coordinated approach to development and growth has never been stronger in Africa, or more urgent.

Find out more about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement here.




