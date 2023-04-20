Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend! 20 April 2023 2:09 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined. 20 April 2023 1:49 PM
View all Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
View all Politics
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap. 20 April 2023 12:59 PM
[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of offices to renew their cards, just to be sent home. 20 April 2023 11:40 AM
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming) Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million. 20 April 2023 9:11 AM
View all Business
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process. 20 April 2023 2:56 PM
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others. 20 April 2023 1:14 PM
Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town Eid celebrations are pending! If you want to skip the cooking, these restaurants will be open and offering a special Eid menu. 20 April 2023 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank' Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue. 14 April 2023 2:59 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Personal finance
personal loans

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Africa Melane speaks with Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit about the dos and don'ts of personal loans.

With the ever-rising cost of living, there has been an increase in the number of personal loan applications, which are often taken out to make ends meet.

You end up paying for something that you don’t see (groceries or transport) and yet you are still under the pressure of paying and even absorbing more interest on the loan that you have taken.

Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

Many consumers are so caught up in the pressures that they are facing at that moment that they do not consider the long-term implications and the impact of paying the loan back.

If you generally have a good credit score it gives you a bit of room to negotiate the terms, fees and interest rates...

Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

Ndimande encourages consumers to be more proactive and speak up before they actually get stuck in a ‘debt trap’.

This means communicating how much money you need, instead of going for what the creditor says you qualify for.

The creditor might actually say you qualify for a R10 000 loan whereas you’re only looking for R5000. So, limit yourself right from the beginning so that you control your own affordability.

Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

It is also important for consumers to try and keep up with the payments as well as pay on time.

If you find yourself in a position where you are unable to make your payment, be proactive and speak to your creditor instead of hiding.

Speak to the creditor and make arrangements. You might see yourself paying for a bit longer but at least you are paying something instead of ignoring your debt… these things contribute to your credit score.

Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts




20 April 2023 12:59 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Personal finance
personal loans

More from MyMoney Online

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© andreypopov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...

16 March 2023 11:29 AM

Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

13 March 2023 9:45 AM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March

28 February 2023 7:02 AM

Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding

22 February 2023 8:59 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech

22 February 2023 7:31 AM

Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'

9 February 2023 11:56 AM

Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online

27 January 2023 10:59 AM

If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

27 January 2023 9:25 AM

Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

Local

FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger

Lifestyle

Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Minister says no politician will be involved with procuring mRNA vaccine

20 April 2023 6:36 PM

Fraud & corruption case against Molefe, Singh & co-accused postponed to June

20 April 2023 4:54 PM

Sapo's dire situation sees thousands of pensioners queue for days

20 April 2023 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA