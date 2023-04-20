Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
The woman got her licence after 960 combined attempts at the written and practical test
-
It cost her the equivalent of R250 000
A woman living in South Korea passed her driver's test after 960 total attempts.
The woman took the written and practical driving exams a combined 960 times over the course of three years before she finally managed to pass.
If there ever has been a story of perseverance, this is it.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She took the written test every day, five days a week, for three years before passing on her 860th attempt.
The practical test also proved to be a challenge, but she eventually passed, after about 100 attempts.
This cost her the equivalent of R250 000.
When she did finally get her licence, she was gifted a car by Hyundai and even starred in an advert for the company.
Listen to the interview above for more (skip to 07:13).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
