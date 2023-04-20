Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol
Petrol attendant Bhebher Njoms, who’s handle on twitter is @San_LeeR, tweeted that the driver came to the garage to fill up his tank but when it was time to pay, his card declined.
Njoms then offered to help the driver by giving him the R400 that he owed for his petrol.
The driver gave the petrol attendant his phone number and the pair communicated for a while.
However, Njoms says that when he sent his bank details, the driver blocked him.
Twitter fam' Bhebher Njoms (@San_LeeR) April 18, 2023
This guy came to the garage and fill R400 and his card declined and game me his number. We communicated for a while and I sent him my account details but still nothing, he decided block me instead.#NOTA #Durban #NationalShutdown #Thabobester his tens +27764948020 pic.twitter.com/RwEzcqwA5k
The driver has reportedly done this before, getting petrol attendants to pay for his fuel after his card declines.
Njoms says that he trusted the driver because he was a regular customer.
Meanwhile, a goodhearted twitter user has paid Njoms R450 to make up for the money he lost.
I wanted to type R450, typo' Bhebher Njoms (@San_LeeR) April 19, 2023
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
