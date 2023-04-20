[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend
According to the South African Weather Service, it's going to be a cold and wet weekend in Cape Town.
Saturday is expected to reach a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies.
Slight rain is expected on Sunday, with a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees Celsius.
