[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
'Stuck' cells may be turning your hair grey – study
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend

20 April 2023 2:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cape town weather

It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend!

According to the South African Weather Service, it's going to be a cold and wet weekend in Cape Town.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels

Slight rain is expected on Sunday, with a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees Celsius.

RELATED: It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend




