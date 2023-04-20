Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'





Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of bank clients caught unawares by changes that seemed a little off.

- You are quite right to be paranoid about your banking details and possible fraud when you're online says Wendy Knowler

- So why aren't banks communicating better when they introduce new things that clients might be distrustful of?

It's not a bad thing to be "paranoid" about your personal information at a time when scams abound, especially when it comes to your banking activities.

So when your bank changes things up without informing you properly, how do you make sure it's not fraud?

Keep being suspicious urges Wendy Knowler, and if something doesn't look or feel quite right check up before you act.

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

This week Standard Bank was guilty of freaking out some of their clients who, when they'd successfully logged into their account online, were faced with a popup requesting the username, password and OTP again.

It happened with no communication about this new tool and looked "very amateur" says an affected client.

With no prior warning or information about why this is being requested, I truly believed it to be a hacker's work. I bank with several banks internationally that always say 'We will never ask you for your PIN'. Vicki, Standard Bank client

“I find it appalling that no communication, reasoning or how-to has been provided to customers" commented another client.

In their response Standard Bank assured Knowler that they apply extensive security protocols.

"The request to capture card and pin is an existing control that applies when clients register or change aspects of their internet banking profile."

The bank encouraged clients to remain vigilant and pay specific attention to the website they are using.

We recommend going to www.Standardbank.co.za to access our internet banking. That way, clients can be assured that they are interacting with the correct website. Standard Bank

Recently, some Capitec Bank clients also got spooked when confronted by a new-looking app.

Lungi clicked on the bank website to look for some formal communication but found nothing; and no email from them either.

There was information on Capitec's Twitter feed, but not everyone uses social media.

"Is it okay for a bank to NOT notify account holders directly either via text or email as they normally do with everything else?" asks Lungi.

Capitec says it will take the client's suggestion to also put the info on the website "into consideration".

The lesson for companies, says Knowler, is: Communication, communication, communication.

Overdo it rather than leave your customers questioning and anxious. Don’t do something that could come across as fraudulent and not reassure your customers on all your platforms that it’s the real thing. It’s not nice, it’s not fair and they don’t deserve it. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She reiterates her message for consumers: If your gut tells you something is off, act on it.

"It may not turn out to be the work of fraudsters... but it very likely is. So stop and ask and research before continuing to engage."

Scroll up to listen to the conversation