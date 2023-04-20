Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perfor... 20 April 2023 5:21 PM
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend! 20 April 2023 2:09 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
View all Politics
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you devel... 20 April 2023 9:01 PM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year. 20 April 2023 6:50 PM
View all Business
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends? Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target. 20 April 2023 4:03 PM
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process. 20 April 2023 2:56 PM
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others. 20 April 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
View all Sport
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

20 April 2023 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
bank fraud
banks
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
busines email compromise

Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of bank clients caught unawares by changes that seemed a little off.

- You are quite right to be paranoid about your banking details and possible fraud when you're online says Wendy Knowler

- So why aren't banks communicating better when they introduce new things that clients might be distrustful of?

It's not a bad thing to be "paranoid" about your personal information at a time when scams abound, especially when it comes to your banking activities.

So when your bank changes things up without informing you properly, how do you make sure it's not fraud?

Keep being suspicious urges Wendy Knowler, and if something doesn't look or feel quite right check up before you act.

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com
@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

This week Standard Bank was guilty of freaking out some of their clients who, when they'd successfully logged into their account online, were faced with a popup requesting the username, password and OTP again.

It happened with no communication about this new tool and looked "very amateur" says an affected client.

With no prior warning or information about why this is being requested, I truly believed it to be a hacker's work. I bank with several banks internationally that always say 'We will never ask you for your PIN'.

Vicki, Standard Bank client

“I find it appalling that no communication, reasoning or how-to has been provided to customers" commented another client.

In their response Standard Bank assured Knowler that they apply extensive security protocols.

"The request to capture card and pin is an existing control that applies when clients register or change aspects of their internet banking profile."

The bank encouraged clients to remain vigilant and pay specific attention to the website they are using.

We recommend going to www.Standardbank.co.za to access our internet banking. That way, clients can be assured that they are interacting with the correct website.

Standard Bank

Recently, some Capitec Bank clients also got spooked when confronted by a new-looking app.

Lungi clicked on the bank website to look for some formal communication but found nothing; and no email from them either.

There was information on Capitec's Twitter feed, but not everyone uses social media.

"Is it okay for a bank to NOT notify account holders directly either via text or email as they normally do with everything else?" asks Lungi.

Capitec says it will take the client's suggestion to also put the info on the website "into consideration".

The lesson for companies, says Knowler, is: Communication, communication, communication.

Overdo it rather than leave your customers questioning and anxious. Don’t do something that could come across as fraudulent and not reassure your customers on all your platforms that it’s the real thing. It’s not nice, it’s not fair and they don’t deserve it.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She reiterates her message for consumers: If your gut tells you something is off, act on it.

"It may not turn out to be the work of fraudsters... but it very likely is. So stop and ask and research before continuing to engage."

Scroll up to listen to the conversation




20 April 2023 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
bank fraud
banks
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
busines email compromise

More from Business

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned

20 April 2023 6:50 PM

The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The lengthy queue at the Maponya Mall Sassa office where some people have been waiting since the night before in order to get their social grants. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain

20 April 2023 11:40 AM

It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of offices to renew their cards, just to be sent home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)

20 April 2023 9:11 AM

Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his visit to the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on 21 March 2023. Picture: GCIS

'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'

20 April 2023 9:02 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nikocingaryuk/123rf.com

Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines

19 April 2023 9:03 PM

SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM

A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?

19 April 2023 7:19 PM

Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ginasanders/123rf.com

Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?

20 April 2023 4:03 PM

Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio

‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study

20 April 2023 2:56 PM

Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend

20 April 2023 2:09 PM

It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts

20 April 2023 1:14 PM

Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-alesia-kozik-6543756jpg

Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town

20 April 2023 12:30 PM

Eid celebrations are pending! If you want to skip the cooking, these restaurants will be open and offering a special Eid menu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger

20 April 2023 11:09 AM

Flying can be an easy and convenient way to travel unless you get stuck sitting next to people behaving badly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE

20 April 2023 10:25 AM

MINI is celebrating a major milestone, and signalling its all-electric near future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok screengrab

[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life

20 April 2023 10:09 AM

Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga

20 April 2023 6:48 AM

There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the saga, it is important to highlight the positives we can draw, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM

A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?

19 April 2023 12:37 PM

Is this the solution to the bane of our existence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

18 April 2023 7:20 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly

13 April 2023 7:22 PM

Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News.

MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame

13 April 2023 6:08 AM

If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?

12 April 2023 7:51 PM

Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues

Local

Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?

Lifestyle

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: UChris Pappas uyenqaba nomasipala waseMngeni

21 April 2023 12:11 AM

The day that was: load shedding wipes R60bn in taxes, SpaceX goes down

20 April 2023 11:52 PM

'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe

20 April 2023 11:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA