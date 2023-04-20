Streaming issues? Report here
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
building wealth
estate planning
how to start saving
generational wealth

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director of Galileo Capital, shares his advice on The Money Show.

- Wondering if you'll have enough money to see yourself through your lifetime, never mind give your family a leg up?

- Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares invaluable steps to lead you onto the road to wealth creation

© rawpixel/123rf.com 
© rawpixel/123rf.com 

There is wealth and then there is WEALTH, the private jet and sending rockets off into space kind.

Many of us are happy to just have a job during these tricky times we're going through.

Of course creating wealth is a tough job and building up enough wealth to leave some to your heirs is even more difficult.

Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) gives the assurance that lots of people have done this without becoming titans of business.

There are families out there building businesses (even in the bad times)... and I'm not talking about the Mark Zuckerbergs and the Ruperts and the Motsepes, I'm talking about pretty ordinary South Africans doing this very consistently day after day, year after year and decade after decade.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Someone could also start their wealth-building journey simply by working - getting a job and starting to save money.

It's not really the success of their business venture or career that is defining he says, but the habits they develop for themselves.

When it comes to generational wealth, it is also important how they impart those habits to their children.

Ingram shares four key steps:

- Start saving early (Interest rate and Rule of 72 - If you expect your investments to grow by 10% a year then divide 72 by 10 to determine how long your money will take to double)

- Keep saving (If you save 5% of your net wealth every year, you can halve the time it takes to double your money. The Rule of 72 applies only to lump sums; by adding a monthly saving you can really accelerate your wealth creation)

- Invest across assets and countries (You need to own a range of assets: shares, property, bonds cash. And you need to invest your money in different countries with different dynamics)

- Plan properly for your death (Children need to be taught to be the custodians of generational wealth... Proper estate planning is important)

Scroll up to listen to Ingram's detailed advice in the audio clip




