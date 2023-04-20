Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned





Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after the Clicks Group posts its half-year results to end-February.

The Clicks Group says it proved its resilience as retail turnover increased by 11.9% in the six months to end-February

The health and beauty retailer reported market share gains in all product categories

The Clicks Group has reported "resilient" results for the six months to 28 February 2023.

Group turnover was up 6.8% to R20 billion (excluding vaccinations), according to the Group's results for the half-year.

Retail sales grew by 11.9% in the six months, with Clicks reporting market share gains in all product categories.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 10.2%.

Growth in Clicks was driven by the sustained post-Covid recovery in the beauty and personal care categories, supported by the Clicks ClubCard loyalty programme which passed the 10 million active member milestone. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

Clicks has upped its number of stores to 861 with the opening of a net 21 new outlets in the first half of the year.

The Group plans to open 50 new stores and 40 pharmacies for the full financial year, with the longer-term target of operating 1 200 stores.

A further 18 pharmacies were opened, extending the national pharmacy presence to 691.

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's results.

All in all retail performance was better than expected, Engelbrecht says, demonstrating increasing momentum.

First of all you've got to look at the 10.2% adjusted diluted headline earnings per share; retail turnover up 11.9%... If you look at the first half of 2022 - 7.1%, second half 9.4%, then the first half of 2023 it's 11.9%, so great momentum... Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

And then of course, if we look at the continuing performance in terms of sales after the interims date, we see a continuation of that momentum... so I think we've got a lot of things that we feel very positive about in terms of the retail performance. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

