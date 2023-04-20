Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Fabricius, foreign policy analyst and journalist.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa was not invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month
- The apparent snub stands out because Ramaphosa's attended all four summits that have taken place since he became President in 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa was surely expecting an invitation to the next G7 summit which takes place in Hiroshima, Japan in May.
He's attended all four summits that have taken place since he became President of South Africa in 2018 (Canada, France, UK, Germany).
Why the omission this time? Should we see it as a snub from the Japanese government?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Fabricius, foreign policy analyst and journalist.
Fabricius co-authored a piece for Daily Maverick which notes that some journalists are trying to explain how this year's summit is different because the other G7 hosts are more interested in Africa while Japan is more focused on its own Asian region.
This reasoning aside, clearly something is amiss in South African-Japanese relations, the report states.
He does see Japan's "non-invite" as bit of a snub, says Fabricius, specifically a snub of the South African government.
South Africa has been invited [to the G7] really as the most important country in their view in Africa to date, for many years. I think what's reflected here is the Japanese don't very much like some of the decisions that the government has been taking.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
A Western diplomat told him that it's different for the UK and German governments with their interests in Africa, so Japan's decision is not so much a snub as it is a reflection of varied interest in the continent.
However, the source used in Fabricius' article linked the move to South Africa's decision to stay away from Japan’s own big summit with African leaders in Tunisia last year, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad).
While this rationale could be seen as petty, it is the way diplomacy works, Fabricius notes.
What we heard... is that the Japaneses are rather unhappy about the way that we failed to attend their big shindig, the Ticad summit...Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
Ticad is a big deal for Japan - it's their counterpoint to Focac, the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation. They like everyone to take it seriously and they like South Africa to take it seriously.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
Fabricius says he'd heard that the Japanese actually wrote to the government to ask South Africa to host Ticad in about 2016. When South Africa apparently didn't bother to reply, the summit went to Kenya.
What's also behind this I think is very much the Chinese issue... My my sense was that South Africa didn't want to host the Ticad summit because they were about to host a Brics summit and that's a very sensitive issue for Japan, which feels a very strong rivalry with China.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
It seems that diplomatic gestures and geopolitical considerations are at play here, is Fabricius' take on Ramaphosa's non-invite to the G7 summit.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
