Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?
Pippa Hudson speaks with Yusuf Abramjee, anti-crime activist.
-
Abramjee says most of these messages are just urban legends
-
He says sending these out tends to just cause fear and anxiety
Over the years messages have done the rounds warning that criminals are marking houses they plan to target.
Some claim a Coke can left by your driveway, or a ‘Z’ spray-painted on the road are signs that someone is planning a robbery.
However, most of these claims do not seem to be verified.
Abramjee says that over the years they have seen only one or two incidents of a marking on a house before a burglary or home invasion, which could be purely coincidental.
The general consensus amongst law enforcement and amongst the experts is that the majority of these postings are simply urban legend.Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime Activist
He explains that criminals can be creative and innovative but in general, these markings are very unlikely and the messages about them simply cause fear and anxiety.
Abramjee says that these mass messages in most cases are not verified and you should be skeptical and not easily believe it without confirming that there is truth to what is being sent.
If you are in doubt and are not sure, phone your local police station and try to speak to the detective commander or police commander at a particular station to see if that message is accurate.Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime Activist
Abramjee says that the majority of these messages that go viral with so called marking techniques are never even reported to the police.
