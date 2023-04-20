Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perfor... 20 April 2023 5:21 PM
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend! 20 April 2023 2:09 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
View all Politics
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap. 20 April 2023 12:59 PM
[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of offices to renew their cards, just to be sent home. 20 April 2023 11:40 AM
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming) Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million. 20 April 2023 9:11 AM
View all Business
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends? Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target. 20 April 2023 4:03 PM
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process. 20 April 2023 2:56 PM
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others. 20 April 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues

20 April 2023 5:21 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
teachers salary

In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perform.

John Maytham speaks with Sara Black, Lecturer in education at the School of Education, Communication and Society at King's College London.

  • Black says having performance-based pay for teachers is a bad idea

  • She says many factors that influence a students performance are not within the teacher's control

  • She adds this could encourage teachers to focus more on marks than on learning

The education outcomes in our country are not where we would like them to be, which some have attributed to having unmotivated or poorly trained teachers.

Something that has been put forward as a solution, is to give teachers performance-related pay.

It could work like a commission on top of a teacher’s salary that is based on how well students perform.

However, Black says that this is not a new idea and is not a good idea as it does not take into account all the factors that may affect how well a student does at school.

She adds that some of these factors are in a teachers control but many are not.

According to Black, if teachers start being punished or praised on the outcomes of their students, it may encourage the teachers to try and maximise marks but not in ways that actually supports learning.

She explains that this does not mean that the role of poor teaching in a student’s performance should be ignored, but notes that if a teacher is afraid their salary will suffer if they mention they are struggling, they are less likely to speak out when there is a problem.

Picture: 14995841 from Pixabay
Picture: 14995841 from Pixabay

If you want people to step up and take a risk, the first thing you need to do is provide support.

Sara Black, Lecturer - King's College London

Black says that creating a fear based environment is a recipe to make things worse in our schools, and is likely to drive good teachers out of the system.

Listen to the interview above for more.




20 April 2023 5:21 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
teachers salary

More from Local

Picture: Pexels

[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend

20 April 2023 2:09 PM

It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'

20 April 2023 1:53 PM

A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol

20 April 2023 1:49 PM

Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems

20 April 2023 12:33 PM

The university says it does not want to take part in something that is scientifically dubious and anti-transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The lengthy queue at the Maponya Mall Sassa office where some people have been waiting since the night before in order to get their social grants. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain

20 April 2023 11:40 AM

It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of offices to renew their cards, just to be sent home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

G4S prison guard Motanyane Masukela (right) appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 20 April 2023. He is accused of aiding Thabo Bester’s escape from prison in May last year. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Second G4S guard charged in Thabo Bester escape to remain in jail until May

20 April 2023 11:20 AM

Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning following his arrest on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cockroaches. Picture: Free Images

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

20 April 2023 11:04 AM

The situation is being described as near-pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at an inter-ministerial briefing on the coronavirus in Pretoria on 13 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola

20 April 2023 10:48 AM

A Namibian national is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars at the farm, before fleeing to his native country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his visit to the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on 21 March 2023. Picture: GCIS

'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'

20 April 2023 9:02 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept

20 April 2023 7:38 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues

Local

Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?

Lifestyle

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

Local

EWN Highlights

No politician is special before the law, says Mashatile

20 April 2023 9:54 PM

Security body calls for termination of G4S contract with correctional services

20 April 2023 9:00 PM

Leondale High pupil suspended for weed use off to UN after joining anti-drug NGO

20 April 2023 8:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA