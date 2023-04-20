'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues





John Maytham speaks with Sara Black, Lecturer in education at the School of Education, Communication and Society at King's College London.

Black says having performance-based pay for teachers is a bad idea

She says many factors that influence a students performance are not within the teacher's control

She adds this could encourage teachers to focus more on marks than on learning

The education outcomes in our country are not where we would like them to be, which some have attributed to having unmotivated or poorly trained teachers.

Something that has been put forward as a solution, is to give teachers performance-related pay.

It could work like a commission on top of a teacher’s salary that is based on how well students perform.

However, Black says that this is not a new idea and is not a good idea as it does not take into account all the factors that may affect how well a student does at school.

She adds that some of these factors are in a teachers control but many are not.

According to Black, if teachers start being punished or praised on the outcomes of their students, it may encourage the teachers to try and maximise marks but not in ways that actually supports learning.

She explains that this does not mean that the role of poor teaching in a student’s performance should be ignored, but notes that if a teacher is afraid their salary will suffer if they mention they are struggling, they are less likely to speak out when there is a problem.

If you want people to step up and take a risk, the first thing you need to do is provide support. Sara Black, Lecturer - King's College London

Black says that creating a fear based environment is a recipe to make things worse in our schools, and is likely to drive good teachers out of the system.

Listen to the interview above for more.