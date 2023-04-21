Spend #AnHourWith SA actor & singer Stiaan Bruwer on CapeTalk this Sunday





South African actor, voice artist and singer Stiaan Bruwer is taking over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s and 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

Bruwer is best known for his role as Kobus van Deventer in SABC2’s soap opera, Die Sentrum.

He's also an accomplished musician. Stiaan is the lead singer of the rock band, Black Pistol.

He puts down the guitar and steps into the CapeTalk studio as he presents the ultimate throwback hour, playing his favourite tracks and sharing fun music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring music from the likes of ABBA, Billy Joel, Cher and so much more.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday.

