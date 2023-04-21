NPA not ruling out possibility of more arrests for Thabo Bester's escape
BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it couldn't rule out the possibility of more arrests in the explosive Thabo Bester saga after a sixth person appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.
A G4S prison warden at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, Motanyane Masukela, made a brief appearance in the court on Thursday.
Masukela is charged with assisting an inmate escape from custody and defeating the ends of justice for his alleged part in Bester's escape from the prison almost a year ago.
The number of people facing charges in the matter now stands at six, including Bester's partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and her father.
In addition to his rape and murder convictions, Bester faces fresh charges for the prison break.
"There's an investigative process that is under way and once we have investigations that are ongoing, the possibility that more people will be arrested, or other charges will be added, but that will depend on the investigation," said the NPA's Phaladi Shuping.
