The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections
John Maytham speaks to political analyst Levy Ndou about the launch of at least three new political formations in the past two weeks.
-
South Africa is roughly a year out from the 2024 general elections
-
At least three new political movements to contest the elections were launched in the past two weeks
-
More political movements and independent candidates are expected to announce their candidacies over the coming months
Former news editor Songezo Zibi is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the political ring.
Zibi officially launched his political party, Rise Mzansi, on Wednesday.
The party plans to contest the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.
Speaking at the launch, Zibi says he is offering South Africans an alternative to the current political landscape.
Speaking to John Maytham on CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive, political analyst Levy Ndou says the country is entering the 'political season', with the next general elections anywhere between 12 and 15 months away.
48 political parties contested the 2019 general elections, but the political offering available to the electorate in next year's polls is expected to be much more.
Ndou expects the unveiling of even more political movements over the next year.
Now that we're in the season, where we are approaching the general elections, that is where you'll start seeing more and more political parties coming to the surface.Levy Ndou, political analyst
We have a democracy in South Africa. Every citizen has the right to stand for or form a political party.Levy Ndou, political analyst
The situation is even worse now that the president, just this week, has signed the law that allows independent candidates to stand for elections.Levy Ndou, political analyst
This 48 that we were looking at in the previous elections, the number might actually increase. But the biggest question will be, 'Is it actually worth forming a political party... knowing that you might not make it?'Levy Ndou, political analyst
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : EWN
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case
All the news you need to know.Read More
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.Read More
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths
As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board
All the news you need to know.Read More
Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt
Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.Read More
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act
The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversity and equality.Read More
More from Opinion
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga
There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the saga, it is important to highlight the positives we can draw, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?
Is this the solution to the bane of our existence?Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly
Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame
If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now.Read More
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More