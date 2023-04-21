The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections





John Maytham speaks to political analyst Levy Ndou about the launch of at least three new political formations in the past two weeks.

South Africa is roughly a year out from the 2024 general elections

At least three new political movements to contest the elections were launched in the past two weeks

More political movements and independent candidates are expected to announce their candidacies over the coming months

Former news editor Songezo Zibi is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the political ring.

Zibi officially launched his political party, Rise Mzansi, on Wednesday.

The party plans to contest the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.

Speaking at the launch, Zibi says he is offering South Africans an alternative to the current political landscape.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Speaking to John Maytham on CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive, political analyst Levy Ndou says the country is entering the 'political season', with the next general elections anywhere between 12 and 15 months away.

48 political parties contested the 2019 general elections, but the political offering available to the electorate in next year's polls is expected to be much more.

Ndou expects the unveiling of even more political movements over the next year.

Now that we're in the season, where we are approaching the general elections, that is where you'll start seeing more and more political parties coming to the surface. Levy Ndou, political analyst

We have a democracy in South Africa. Every citizen has the right to stand for or form a political party. Levy Ndou, political analyst

The situation is even worse now that the president, just this week, has signed the law that allows independent candidates to stand for elections. Levy Ndou, political analyst

This 48 that we were looking at in the previous elections, the number might actually increase. But the biggest question will be, 'Is it actually worth forming a political party... knowing that you might not make it?' Levy Ndou, political analyst

