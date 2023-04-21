Alternative ways for grant beneficiaries with expired cards to be paid - Sassa
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that grant beneficiaries whose cards had expired could use alternative ways to receive their grants, should they not wish to renew the cards.
This came as thousands of people across the country go to various post offices to renew their gold Sassa cards.
The agency said beneficiaries could apply to have their grants paid to their personal bank accounts or use Shoprite's free Money Market Account.
READ: Sassa beneficiaries struggle to get card replacements at post offices
The agency also alerted recipients that the post office would be operating for longer hours to help those renewing their cards.
“We had to intervene to make sure that queues move smoothly, people are helped, especially the elderly, and in this instance, Sassa has tried to make sure that its employees or the staff are available, including during weekends,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.
This article first appeared on EWN : Alternative ways for grant beneficiaries with expired cards to be paid - Sassa
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
