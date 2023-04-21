



Africa Melane chats to Willem Van Der Walt, the South African Festival Director of Monster Jam.

Listen to what you can expect at these events.

Van Der Walt says:

• Monster Jam events take place in Cape Town this weekend at the DHL Stadium, at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg on 29 April and at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 6 May

• All shows start at 6 pm and are 'action-packed adrenaline for the whole family'

• Tickets are limited - you can buy them at Ticketmaster (from R150 to R600)

The event is for people who love trucks and entertainment. The whole family can hear the loudest trucks in the world roar at the same time. Willem Van Der Walt, South African Festival Director - Monster Jam

It's an action-packed adrenaline family entertainment with big mountains of dirt inside a stadium that you've never seen before. It is also a competition. They drive freestyle races, then they drive almost like a quarter mile race, they do jumping races and at the end of the day it's all based on a scoring system that the public actually scores the races and drivers on. Willem Van Der Walt, South African Festival Director - Monster Jam

You can also look forward to:

• Eight larger-than-life Monster Jam trucks entertaining you

• Monster trucks are four meters tall, four meters wide, custom-made, with engines that run on jet fuel

On who to root for, Van Der Walt says to watch out for the 'Megalodon'.

Unfortunately, tickets for Cape Town are sold out and tickets for Johannesburg and Durban are limited so get them now for a roaring experience of a lifetime.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Expect 'action packed adrenaline' at Monster Jam