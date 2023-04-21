Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas
Africa Melane interviews Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead at The Green Connection.
- The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has given TotalEnergies permission to conduct exploratory drilling between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas
- The company will be able to drill up to five exploration wells in the above-mentioned area
- Concerned parties have 20 days to appeal the DMRE's decision
The DMRE has granted TotalEnergies environmental authorisation to conduct exploratory drilling between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.
The DMRE informed TotalEnergies of its decision on Monday (17 April).
McDaid from The Green Connection shares their concerns:
- Drilling impacts the ocean floor and could result in an oil spill
- According to the last climate change report, in order to keep the climate livable, methane needs to be reduced by 34% – looking for gas will increase climate problems
- Energy concerns can be met without drilling into the ocean
- There are alternative energy sources which we have an excess of, such as wind and solar, however, the government is reluctant to use it
- According to TotalEnergies, it will take 10 years to get a production well going
The Green Connection will be appealing against the drilling and is urging the public to do the same, by signing a petition on their website.
We don't believe we should be drilling for more oil and we really think that we need to protect our oceans... which are livelihoods to many communities along the coast.Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection
We have to ween ourselves off fossil fuels and we have to start really being creative about how we deal with our energy issues and our economic growth issues.Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection
If we believe that the government has not made the right decisions then we would certainly look to approach the courts.Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection
This article first appeared on 702 : Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36477497_crude-oil-from-oil-well.html
