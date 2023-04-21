What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?
In just over a week’s time, international celebrities and designers will dawn the 2023 Met Gala red carpet for what is famously known as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’.
While many people look forward to the outfit stylings each year, the gala is actually a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
It is the largest museum in America with over 5000 years of art from around the world on display.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala:
This year’s Met Gala will take place on Monday, 1 May, in New York City.
The event has taken place on the first Monday in May every year since 2015 – with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled and 2021, when it was held in September due to the pandemic.
The pre-show normally begins at 5 pm Eastern Standard Time, which is at 11 pm in South Africa.
What is this year’s theme?
The night of the gala also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
It pays tribute to the legendary designer and former Chanel creative director who passed away in 2019.
As with previous years, Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton will be in charge of an exhibition dedicated to Lagerfeld.
This year’s dress code is ‘In Honour of Karl’.
Who is hosting the Met Gala?
This year’s hosts are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.
They will be serving as the night’s official co-chairs.
Who is invited?
While the guest list is kept top secret until the evening before the event, many big industry names are known to regularly attend.
From Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Michael B. Jordan, many celebrities have previously attended the gala.
Many designers have also taken to the red carpet.
Blake Lively at the Met gala 2022, wearing a strapless Versace gown, inspired by the Statue of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/EzznFn3bDV' lanas under boobs (@Lanasunderboobs) April 12, 2023
Michael B. Jordan at the Met Gala (2019) pic.twitter.com/O79ZLLKmKB' michael doing things (@MBJActivity) June 8, 2020
Beyoncé at the MET gala '15 pic.twitter.com/EQxveeTYFt' ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) May 2, 2022
Where can you watch the Met Gala?
While there will no doubt be a number of live online streams available to watch from the likes of Vogue, South Africans can get their Met Gala fix on E! Africa.
As with previous years, viewers can expect to see star-studded interviews with all of the A-list celebrities and designers.
Be sure to keep an eye out!
This article first appeared on 947 : What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Katy_Perry_2017_Met_Gala.png
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] After a 3-year hiatus, the Auto Shanghai is back and better than ever
Electric vehicles are here and they're here to stay!Read More
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.Read More
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?
Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target.Read More
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study
Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process.Read More
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend
It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend!Read More
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others.Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town
Eid celebrations are pending! If you want to skip the cooking, these restaurants will be open and offering a special Eid menu.Read More
More from Entertainment
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm
Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can join.Read More
[LISTEN] Expect 'action packed adrenaline' at Monster Jam
Monster Jam entertains Cape Town on Saturday (22 April) before moving to Johannesburg (29 April) and Durban (6 May).Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor & singer Stiaan Bruwer on CapeTalk this Sunday
On Sunday from 10 am, Bruwer takes control of our playlist to play his favourite 80s and 90s hits and share fond musical memories.Read More
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...
Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.Read More
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album
Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere
The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa!Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eighties and nineties music and share their musical memories.Read More
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!
11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.Read More