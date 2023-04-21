State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ Veterans’ League (ANCVL) said the awarding of a National Order to film and television producer, Duma Ndlovu, significantly tarnishes the reputation of the awards.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to bestow National Orders on several leaders next week, including former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Orlando Pirates boss, Irvin Khoza.
The league, in a statement, expressed dismay and deep concern at the news that Ndlovu would also receive the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in the film and television industry.
Ndlovu is implicated in state capture through his company's work for Bain.
He was once part of former President Jacob Zuma’s engine room, which comprised an elite team of advisers and has been described as the foundation of the state capture project.
The former Muvhango executive producer was credited with introducing Zuma to former managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Vittorio Massone.
The global consultancy firm was implicated in fraud and corruption at the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
The league said his involvement in matters leading to the capture of Sars was enough to discredit him.
It added that Ndlovu was simply not deserving of any national order, which celebrates the best that South Africa had to offer.
It has asked the chancellor of the awards, Phindile Baleni, who is also the director-general at the Presidency, to withdraw Ndlovu’s name.
This article first appeared on EWN : State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL
