Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm





Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters, Founder of Cape Town Heritage Tours about the Heritage Pub Crawl taking place from 5pm on 21 April.

Listen for details below.

Peters says:

• The crawl happens on 21 April at 5pm to 9pm

• It begins at the Perseverance Tavern on Buitenkant Street (AKA Percy's), proceeds to the Kimberley Hotel on Roeland, then to Dias Tavern off Harrington, and ends at the Fireman’s Arms on Mechau Street

• Half the ticket price goes to U-Turn Homeless Ministries as part of the tour’s stated mission to make Cape Town more walkable, humane, and beautiful for all

After a two-year hiatus, Cape Town Heritage Tours will celebrate Freedom Month and pay homage to Cape Town’s heritage by visiting some of the city’s oldest pubs within walking distance of the Castle of Good Hope.

Guests are welcome to join, leave and rejoin the crawl at any time.

To join: Purchase a ticket for R100 at Ticketpro or pay upon arrival at Percy's (the first pub crawl stop).

Confirm your attendance or contact Peters for more information on:

WhatsApp: 076 033 8164

Email: cameron@cybertek.co.za

Have fun and pub crawl responsibly!

