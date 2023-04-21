[PICS] After a 3-year hiatus, the Auto Shanghai is back and better than ever
John Maytham interviews Tyrone Paulsen, News24 Motoring Contributor.
- The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition is one of the biggest motoring shows of the year
- Well-known brands like Audi and Volkswagen were displayed, along with less-known brands such as Roewe and Jetta
- Paulsen says that the car show proved that electric cars are here to stay
One of the biggest car conventions, the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, is back after a three-year hiatus.
The convention is being held from 18 April until 27 April, displaying brands such as Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Lamborghini, Roewe, BYD, JNC and Aiways.
Electric cars have been the latest craze, but in a country like South Africa where our power is off more than it's on, how realistic is it really?
RELATED: Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa?
Paulsen says that plug-in hybrid cars, which are 100% battery operated were displayed, in addition to hybrid models which make use of an engine and a battery.
He adds that some plug-in hybrid brands claim to last up to 1400km on a single charge, whereas some hybrid brands claim to last up to 400km to 500km on a single charge.
In South Africa, Paulsen thinks that a hybrid model would be more suitable, as it's not completely reliant on electricity to power the vehicle, and the cost would be somewhat lower compared to a fully battery operated vehicle.
One thing is for sure, electric cars are here and they're here to stay.
Times are changing.Tyrone Paulsen, News24 Motoring Contributor
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
