Cape Town Muslim community to partake in moon sighting to mark end of Ramadan
Lester Kiewit speaks with Shaykh Safwaan Sasman, chairperson of the SA Crescent Observers Society.
-
Moon sighting is a significant cultural event in Cape Town
-
Muslims will head to Three Anchor Bay on Friday evening
-
The moon sighting signals the end of Ramadan
The sighting of the birth of the new moon signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan and moon sighting is a long-standing cultural tradition.
According to Sasman, the Crescent Observers Society, also commonly known as 'maankykers', was formalised in 1946 but has records dating back more than 100 years.
He adds that the moon sighting tradition does not only happen at the end of Ramadan, but also at the end of every lunar month.
Muslims have been going out for centuries to sight the moon and track its phases, Cape Town and the specific individuals we have spoken about being no exception.Shaykh Safwaan Sasman, Chairperson - SA Crescent Observers Society
He says that the Ramadan moon sighting tradition has become a very important cultural event throughout Cape Town, where you find many Muslims flocking towards Three Anchor Bay to sight the moon.
The atmosphere is electric.Shaykh Safwaan Sasman, Chairperson - SA Crescent Observers Society
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/ramadan-shiva-moon-new-moon-2332729/
More from Local
State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL
The film and television producer is implicated in state capture through his company's work for Bain, and the league says it's for this reason that Ndlovu is not deserving of the award.Read More
Alternative ways for grant beneficiaries with expired cards to be paid - Sassa
Those not wanting to renew their gold Sassa cards can still receive their grants by applying for them to get paid to their personal bank accounts or use Shoprite's free Money Market Account.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case
All the news you need to know.Read More
NPA not ruling out possibility of more arrests for Thabo Bester's escape
Thus far, six people were facing charges for the convicted rapist and murder’s brazen escape from the G4S run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.Read More
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More
'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues
In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perform.Read More
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend
It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend!Read More
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.Read More
Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol
Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined.Read More