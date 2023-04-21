Cape Town Muslim community to partake in moon sighting to mark end of Ramadan





Lester Kiewit speaks with Shaykh Safwaan Sasman, chairperson of the SA Crescent Observers Society.

Moon sighting is a significant cultural event in Cape Town

Muslims will head to Three Anchor Bay on Friday evening

The moon sighting signals the end of Ramadan

The sighting of the birth of the new moon signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan and moon sighting is a long-standing cultural tradition.

According to Sasman, the Crescent Observers Society, also commonly known as 'maankykers', was formalised in 1946 but has records dating back more than 100 years.

He adds that the moon sighting tradition does not only happen at the end of Ramadan, but also at the end of every lunar month.

Muslims have been going out for centuries to sight the moon and track its phases, Cape Town and the specific individuals we have spoken about being no exception. Shaykh Safwaan Sasman, Chairperson - SA Crescent Observers Society

FILE: People gathered for moon sighting at Three Anchor Bay on 1 May 2022. Picture: @alanwinde/twitter

He says that the Ramadan moon sighting tradition has become a very important cultural event throughout Cape Town, where you find many Muslims flocking towards Three Anchor Bay to sight the moon.

The atmosphere is electric. Shaykh Safwaan Sasman, Chairperson - SA Crescent Observers Society

Listen to the interview above for more.