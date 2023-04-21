10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is on his way to the crime scene where 10 family members were murdered on Thursday night in Pietermaritzburg.
Police said that gunmen entered a home where the family was gathered in the Iimbali area and proceeded to open fire.
This is the second mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal this week after four other people were shot and killed in a home in KwaMashu, north of Durban on Thursday.
African National Congress (ANC) regional heads and the police ministry officials have already been on scene.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
This article first appeared on EWN : 10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home
Source : SAPS.
