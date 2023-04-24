Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
If you didn't know, Deal or No Deal South Africa is back, making dreams come true with every episode.
On this week's episode, violinist Sisa wins R46,020!
Watch Sisa playing his violin on the show!
@dealornodealza Sisa is on a mission to charm us with his violin skills #DealorNoDealZA #SABC1siON #BTS #LongWeekend #WeekendMood #POV #FYP #HappyDance #WhattoWatch ♬ original sound - Deal or No Deal SA
What will Sisa do with the money?
He plans to make his music dreams come true by buying himself a new violin.
This violin enthusiast says he's been passionate about playing the violin since he was 12 years old and has had his violin since he was 14, so he 'desperately needs an upgrade as a professional now.'
He studied for a Performance Diploma in Music at university and plans to have a long-lasting and successful career as a violist.
Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Fridays at 5:30 pm.
To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
This article first appeared on KFM : Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
Source : Supplied
More from Entertainment
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.Read More
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.Read More
Happy 81st birthday, Barbra Streisand! We celebrate her 8 most iconic moments
Legendary musician and actress Barbra Streisand celebrates her 81st birthday today.Read More
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action
Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.Read More
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89
Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.Read More
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.Read More
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise
A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy.Read More
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm
Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can join.Read More