How do you feel about people talking to their pets?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you find it weird when people talk to their pets?
@LaurenceKrubner shared a tweet about being shocked after hearing a heated conversation in which he thought his neighbour was shouting at her pregnant daughter.
Later, he realised his neighbour was talking to her cat.
I recall hearing a neighbor talking to someone who was pregnant. It was awful. It was the most misogynistic and slut-shaming stuff you can imagine. “Why did you get pregnant? You don’t have a husband!” I was worried she was talking that way to her daughter. But as the…' Lawrence Krubner 🇺🇦 (@krubner) April 17, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : How do you feel about people talking to their pets?
