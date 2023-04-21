[LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions?
Striking it rich or receiving a massive windfall is probably on most people's wish lists.
One way of becoming an instant millionaire with minimum effort is winning the lottery.
This is why it is unfathomable that there are people out there who have won millions playing the South African lottery but have not come forward to claim their monies.
A winning lottery ticket is valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
One of the reasons winnings may go unclaimed is if an individual misplaces or loses their winning ticket.
Head of Marketing for lottery operator Ithuba, Michelle Van Trotsenburg, tells the 947 Drive with Thando that it is something that surprisingly happens quite often.
She explained that if a player has lost their ticket there is nothing that can be done to help them claim their winnings.
Unfortunately, we’ve had those kinds of situations, particularly when players know they have won, those are the ticket numbers that they have purchased or play often, but unfortunately, if you have no ticket, we are unable to validate and prove that you are actually the winner.Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing - Ithuba
So, the burning question remains, what happens to the money that goes unclaimed?
Van Trotsenburg revealed a jackpot of R7.5 million had recently gone unclaimed after the winning ticket expired.
We started searching for the winner for six months. We looked every week. We put out posts and our media partners supported us in trying to search for the winner.Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing - Ithuba
Winnings that go unclaimed go into the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund and the proceeds are used to benefit good causes such as social development, sports and culture initiatives, and community outreach.
Listen to the full conversation below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions?
