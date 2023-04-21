Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise





Since the release of the biggest Harry Potter video game tie-in, Hogwarts: Legacy, players have been asking questions about a noticeable piece of the franchise's identity which has been omitted from the game: Quidditch.

The fictional game is a key component of the franchise and has a prominent place in the books and films so it came as no surprise that Hogwarts: Legacy players were left wondering why the game did not include a way to play Quidditch even though the game features a Quidditch pitch as part of the game environment.

Screenshot of Hogwarts: Legacy showing the unused Quidditch pitch. Source: In-game screenshot courtesy of RavenclawFiery

A recent announcement by the game's developers, Warner Bros Games and Portkey Games, seems to give what players have been looking for, a stand-alone Quidditch game: Harry Potter Quidditch Champions.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD ' Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

Not much is known about the game aside from a few teaser videos such as the one above tweeted by Warner Bros Games. There is a public playtest this weekend which will reveal much more about the game.

From the teasers, it seems reasonable to speculate a few things. Doing a side-by-side comparison of Hogwarts: Legacy and what has been revealed about Harry Potter Quidditch Champions, the new game has a more cartoonish asset style instead of the realistic style of Hogwarts: Legacy. An early indicator of a game that's prioritising high frame rates and accessibility on lower-performance platforms over exploration and visual appeal.

With this in mind, it would seem that Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be a more competitive game focused on multiplayer action and competitive interactions.

While no release date has been officially announced for the game, players eager to participate can sign up for the open playtest which is available this weekend. However, sign-ups are not guaranteed and only a lucky few will get a sneak preview of the game in its current state.

