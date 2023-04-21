Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise
Since the release of the biggest Harry Potter video game tie-in, Hogwarts: Legacy, players have been asking questions about a noticeable piece of the franchise's identity which has been omitted from the game: Quidditch.
The fictional game is a key component of the franchise and has a prominent place in the books and films so it came as no surprise that Hogwarts: Legacy players were left wondering why the game did not include a way to play Quidditch even though the game features a Quidditch pitch as part of the game environment.
A recent announcement by the game's developers, Warner Bros Games and Portkey Games, seems to give what players have been looking for, a stand-alone Quidditch game: Harry Potter Quidditch Champions.
Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD' Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023
Not much is known about the game aside from a few teaser videos such as the one above tweeted by Warner Bros Games. There is a public playtest this weekend which will reveal much more about the game.
From the teasers, it seems reasonable to speculate a few things. Doing a side-by-side comparison of Hogwarts: Legacy and what has been revealed about Harry Potter Quidditch Champions, the new game has a more cartoonish asset style instead of the realistic style of Hogwarts: Legacy. An early indicator of a game that's prioritising high frame rates and accessibility on lower-performance platforms over exploration and visual appeal.
With this in mind, it would seem that Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be a more competitive game focused on multiplayer action and competitive interactions.
While no release date has been officially announced for the game, players eager to participate can sign up for the open playtest which is available this weekend. However, sign-ups are not guaranteed and only a lucky few will get a sneak preview of the game in its current state.
This article first appeared on 947 : Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise
Source : Hogwarts: Legacy, in-game screenshot
More from Entertainment
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.Read More
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm
Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can join.Read More
What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?
Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you.Read More
[LISTEN] Expect 'action packed adrenaline' at Monster Jam
Monster Jam entertains Cape Town on Saturday (22 April) before moving to Johannesburg (29 April) and Durban (6 May).Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor & singer Stiaan Bruwer on CapeTalk this Sunday
On Sunday from 10 am, Bruwer takes control of our playlist to play his favourite 80s and 90s hits and share fond musical memories.Read More
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...
Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.Read More
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album
Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere
The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa!Read More