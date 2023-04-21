World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'





Amy MacIver interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability at Stellenbosch Business School.

22 April (Saturday) is World Earth Day

Unfortunately, things aren't looking good – 70% of the world's insects and 30% of animal species have been lost

Younger generations are reluctant to reproduce as they don't see a future for their children

Tomorrow (22 April) is World Earth Day, a day to focus on developing and supporting global initiatives to protect and conserve the earth.

Unfortunately, things are not looking good.

World Earth Day 2023

Over the past 50 years, we've lost 70% of the world's insect species and 30% of the world's animal species, and the only ones to blame are humans, says Volschenk.

He argues that if we have to wait for government to intervene, things could get worse much quicker.

Instead, humans have the responsibility to make smart decisions that will cause as little damage to the environment as possible, such as implementing meatless Mondays, for example.

RELATED: Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas

A big eye-opener for Volschenk of just how bad things are is that more and more children are not wanting children in the future, simply because there will be no future for them if things continue to move at the rate that they are.

We are losing species at an alarming rate. Dr Jako Volschenk, Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability – Stellenbosch Business School

Us as people are responsible for the biggest majority of carbon emissions. Dr Jako Volschenk, Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability – Stellenbosch Business School

Children see these changes and see that this will be in their lifetime and bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore. Dr Jako Volschenk, Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability – Stellenbosch Business School

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.