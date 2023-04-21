Cape Town wine lovers get your tickets for the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival
Amy MacIver speaks with Katie Bailie, manager for the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival.
-
The Festival takes place on 29 and 30 April
-
There will be wine, food and live entertainment
-
Tickets are available on webtickets
The Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will take place on 29 and 30 April at Kenilworth Racecourse.
Wine lovers will have access to award-winning wines from about 40 different wine estates.
Even if you are not a fan of wine, the Festival has something for everyone, with a variety of delicious food and live entertainment on offer.
It is a lovely day for a group of friends or a family to come out and sit on the lawns and enjoy the live music, the food and the wines.Katie Bailie, Manager - Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival
Bailie adds that this event aims to cater to everyone, from the serious wine connoisseur to a group of friends who just want to get out and enjoy what Cape Town has to offer.
For anyone wanting to take part in the Festival, tickets are available on webtickets.
General access tickets are R250 and will get you a day pass, a tasting wine glass and 20 wine tasting vouchers.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anaumenko/anaumenko1607/anaumenko160700208/60522749-selection-of-wine-for-tasting-copy-space.jpg
More from Lifestyle
What is the best (and most humane) way to deal with stray cats?
Feral cats can cause harm in the neighbourhoods they are in, and it is important to deal with this effectively and humanely.Read More
Attention nature lovers: Here are 5 perfect destinations for your next adventure
As the weather starts to get colder and the year moves along, many of us are probably longing to be somewhere else.Read More
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
Budget-friendly ways to lower your power consumption
Regardless of whether you have a backup power system, you should consider energy-efficient appliances and alternatives.Read More
Does an orgasm feel out of reach in the bedroom? Here's what you can do about it
The inability to orgasm can affect any gender, and can negatively impact the sex life of someone struggling with this.Read More
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT)
It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours.Read More
How do you feel about people talking to their pets?
“Why did you get pregnant? You don’t have a husband..."Read More
[PICS] After a 3-year hiatus, the Auto Shanghai is back and better than ever
Electric vehicles are here and they're here to stay!Read More
What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?
Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you.Read More