Cape Town wine lovers get your tickets for the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival





Amy MacIver speaks with Katie Bailie, manager for the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival.

The Festival takes place on 29 and 30 April

There will be wine, food and live entertainment

Tickets are available on webtickets

The Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will take place on 29 and 30 April at Kenilworth Racecourse.

Wine lovers will have access to award-winning wines from about 40 different wine estates.

Even if you are not a fan of wine, the Festival has something for everyone, with a variety of delicious food and live entertainment on offer.

It is a lovely day for a group of friends or a family to come out and sit on the lawns and enjoy the live music, the food and the wines. Katie Bailie, Manager - Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival

© maxsheb/123rf.com

Bailie adds that this event aims to cater to everyone, from the serious wine connoisseur to a group of friends who just want to get out and enjoy what Cape Town has to offer.

For anyone wanting to take part in the Festival, tickets are available on webtickets.

General access tickets are R250 and will get you a day pass, a tasting wine glass and 20 wine tasting vouchers.

Listen to the interview above for more.