Budget-friendly ways to lower your power consumption
It is safe to say that there is a high possibility of loadshedding continuing into winter.
For those who can afford alternative backup power options such as solar systems and inverters, it is important to know that normal appliances can exhaust electricity in a short amount of time.
Opt for energy-efficient appliances, because, even if your roof is covered with solar panels, appliances like toasters, hair dryers and even tumble dryers cannot be powered by alternatives.
Solenco SA recommends cutting back on energy consumption in the following low-tech areas:
Lighting
Replace your traditional lights with LEDs instead, they consume 10-times less energy.
Rechargeable light bulbs are also available and quite popular.
Temperature regulation
It is incredibly hard to operate air conditioners on backup power.
Instead, consider a 10-to-15-watt fan that is inverter-friendly.
Air conditioners consume an average of 150 times more energy than fans.
To keep your home warm this winter, regardless of loadshedding, consider a gas heater and air circulator combo.
Drying
Did you know that a tumble dryer consumes 3 150 watts of energy on average per load?
This is more than twice as much energy as a washing machine and the equivalent of running your television nonstop for 30 hours.
Instead, opt for a dehumidifier that can dry clothes even in cool and damp conditions by sucking up extra moisture from the air in your house or laundry room.
The best part? It consumes 20 times less energy than a tumble dryer.
This article first appeared on 947 : Budget-friendly ways to lower your power consumption
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122825840_uninterruptible-power-supply-backup-power-ups-with-battery-isolated-on-table-ups-for-pc-equipment-fo.html
More from Lifestyle
What is the best (and most humane) way to deal with stray cats?
Feral cats can cause harm in the neighbourhoods they are in, and it is important to deal with this effectively and humanely.Read More
Attention nature lovers: Here are 5 perfect destinations for your next adventure
As the weather starts to get colder and the year moves along, many of us are probably longing to be somewhere else.Read More
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
Cape Town wine lovers get your tickets for the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival
With another long weekend around the corner, Capetonians can ring in the break with the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival.Read More
Does an orgasm feel out of reach in the bedroom? Here's what you can do about it
The inability to orgasm can affect any gender, and can negatively impact the sex life of someone struggling with this.Read More
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT)
It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours.Read More
How do you feel about people talking to their pets?
“Why did you get pregnant? You don’t have a husband..."Read More
[PICS] After a 3-year hiatus, the Auto Shanghai is back and better than ever
Electric vehicles are here and they're here to stay!Read More
What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?
Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you.Read More