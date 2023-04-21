Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
Criminal charges have officially been dropped against actor, Alec Baldwin, over the fatal on-set shooting that happened in October 2021.
The award-winning actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a cinematographer was killed by a live bullet from a prop gun on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico.
RELATED: Alec Baldwin formally charged over fatal 'Rush' shooting
Baldwin pleaded not guilty.
According to the US prosecutor, ‘new facts’ were revealed that demanded further investigation and forensic analysis.
The actor is however not in the clear just yet, as once investigations are concluded, the charges could be refiled.
This article first appeared on 947 : Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alec_Baldwin_(27913219014).jpg
