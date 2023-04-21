Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s first state capture case to go to trial has been dismissed - with almost all the accused cleared of fraud and money laundering charges.
The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.
READ: Nulane trial in the balance as fraud accused ask for dismissal
The court also said the State failed to make a case against former Free State officials Peter Thabethe and Seipathu Dhlamini.
Meanwhile, former head of Agriculture in the Free State Limakatsho Moorosi was found not guilty on all charges marking the end of the six-week-long trial.
High Court Judge Nompumelelo Gusha delivered the judgement on Friday.
"Accused number 1 is found not guilty and discharged in respect of counts 1 and 2. Accused numbers 3 and 6 are found not guilty and discharged in count 2. Accused 4, 5,7 and 8 are found guilty and discharged counts 2,3 and 4."
Gusha's also gave a scathing assessment of the NPA's work.
"I have already bemoaned the manner in which case this case was investigated and approached. I can therefore, not take this aspect any further..."
She conclude with an African proverb, quoting: " 'Haste and hurry can only bear children with only regrets along the way'. You may rise."
JUST IN: All of the accused in the Nulane trial have been acquitted of fraud and money laundering charges after Bloem High Court judge Nompumelelo Gusha granted the section 174 dismissal application. Businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma is home free.@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/chTGtMuwGE' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case
More from Local
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know
The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert.Read More
[LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions?
The Head of Marketing at lottery operator, Ithuba explains what happens when winners fail to claim their money.Read More
Cape Town Muslim community to partake in moon sighting to mark end of Ramadan
On Friday evening Muslims will converge at Three Anchor Bay to observe the moon sighting tradition.Read More
10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home
Police said that that gunmen broke into a house in Imbali and shot and killed eight females and two males.Read More
State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL
The film and television producer is implicated in state capture through his company's work for Bain, and the league says it's for this reason that Ndlovu is not deserving of the award.Read More
Alternative ways for grant beneficiaries with expired cards to be paid - Sassa
Those not wanting to renew their gold Sassa cards can still receive their grants by applying for them to get paid to their personal bank accounts or use Shoprite's free Money Market Account.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case
All the news you need to know.Read More
NPA not ruling out possibility of more arrests for Thabo Bester's escape
Thus far, six people were facing charges for the convicted rapist and murder’s brazen escape from the G4S run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.Read More