What is the best (and most humane) way to deal with stray cats?
John Maytham speaks with Keshvi Nair, Public Relations Officer for the National Council of SPCAs.
-
The best way to deal with stray animals is to neuter and release them
-
If this is not possible, they should be taken to the nearest SPCA
Feral cats can contract and spread a number of diseases to other domesticated animals in the area.
According to Nair, the first prize to dealing with feral cats is to have a Trap, Neuter and Release programme to ensure that they do not over-breed.
If this is not possible, she says that the next best thing is to take the animals to the nearest SPCA or animal welfare shelter.
While many people might be against taking stray cats to the SPCA because they are concerned that they will be put down, Nair says that we need to look at the bigger picture.
She says an unneutered cat can go on to have multiple litters of kittens, many of which may not have a happy ending to their lives.
There are far worse fates than being brought to the SPCA.Keshvi Nair, Public Relations Officer - National Council of SPCAs
She adds that there is a common misconception that every animal brought to the SPCA is euthanised, which is not true.
Nair says that many animals brought in are actually saved, re-homed and go on to have a happy life.
Listen to the interview above for more.
