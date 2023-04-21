Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career
Dan “Dance” Malesela says trust is a big factor when it comes to considering coaching offers from clubs..
The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find it difficult to employ him.
Malesela has had 3 stints as coach of the Chilli Boys, and admits he considered returning there for another stint.
Speaking on #MSW, said that he rejected the latest offer from the club.
I thought of going back to Chippa but there was a thing in the back of my mind questioning whether I want to embarrass myself again. I just made the chairman understand that this time its not only about me, its about my family. I considered whether they would give me a proper chance and whether I would be blocking a better club coming in for me.Dan Malesela, former player and football coach
I think trust is a big thing and people listen to things that aren’t true. You hear things, like the fact that I am stubborn and from people who have never worked with me. I think its fear, players will tell you how strict I am and that I don’t do favours.Dan Malesela, former player and football coach
As soon as I get a club, some people will want certain players to be part of my team. They offer percentages and I don’t take it. I’m protecting my own brand as well and it must have integrity and people must respect meDan Malesela, former player and football coach
One thing is for sure, the respect is definitely there amongst the players who shared the field with him during his playing days at the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, with legends of the game paying tribute to the former Pirates skipper.
Speaking of his playing days, Malesela reflected on the toughest time in his career.
The period when I was injured as a player was the toughest. Very few people were supportive at that time and it was strange because I helped other players a lot but I got to understand the idea of “out of sight out of mind”. My motivation to come back was prove people wrong.Dan Malesela, former player and football coach
Watch below for the full interview with Dan "Dance" Malesela:
This article first appeared on 947 : Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career
More from Sport
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe
The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it comes to governance and implementation.Read More
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football
In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks needs to happen in South African football.Read More
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria
Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.Read More
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer
The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.Read More
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker
Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.Read More
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.Read More
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.Read More
'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce
‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More