Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career





Dan “Dance” Malesela says trust is a big factor when it comes to considering coaching offers from clubs..

The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find it difficult to employ him.

Malesela has had 3 stints as coach of the Chilli Boys, and admits he considered returning there for another stint.

Speaking on #MSW, said that he rejected the latest offer from the club.

I thought of going back to Chippa but there was a thing in the back of my mind questioning whether I want to embarrass myself again. I just made the chairman understand that this time its not only about me, its about my family. I considered whether they would give me a proper chance and whether I would be blocking a better club coming in for me. Dan Malesela, former player and football coach

I think trust is a big thing and people listen to things that aren’t true. You hear things, like the fact that I am stubborn and from people who have never worked with me. I think its fear, players will tell you how strict I am and that I don’t do favours. Dan Malesela, former player and football coach

As soon as I get a club, some people will want certain players to be part of my team. They offer percentages and I don’t take it. I’m protecting my own brand as well and it must have integrity and people must respect me Dan Malesela, former player and football coach

One thing is for sure, the respect is definitely there amongst the players who shared the field with him during his playing days at the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, with legends of the game paying tribute to the former Pirates skipper.

Speaking of his playing days, Malesela reflected on the toughest time in his career.

The period when I was injured as a player was the toughest. Very few people were supportive at that time and it was strange because I helped other players a lot but I got to understand the idea of “out of sight out of mind”. My motivation to come back was prove people wrong. Dan Malesela, former player and football coach

Watch below for the full interview with Dan "Dance" Malesela:

This article first appeared on 947 : Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career