Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Crystal Orderson shares her top three picks.

67 Blankets Programme

Nazareth House Market Day

Monthly Love Kos Mos Thrift Fest

Picture: Facebook/@67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day

The 67 Blankets Programme needs you!

The organisation is heading on a road trip to collect knitted blankets from the public.

They will be at the Hellenic Club located on Bay Road, Mouille Point from 11am on Saturday, 22 April.

This is a FREE event where you can enjoy an epic blanket display, entertainment, knit with fellow KnitWits or make a donation by buying some wool.

They are calling on the public to knit squares or full-on blankets to keep those in need warm during winter.

This is being done to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day which is celebrated every year on 18 July - the day Madiba was born.

On this day, people from all around the world take part in doing good for 67 minutes.

For more info on the event, you can get in touch with Sandi at seking50@gmail.com, alternatively email info@67blankets.co.za.

You can also follow @67blankets on Facebook and Instagram.

Picture: Facebook/@Nazareth Care Africa

Nazareth House Cape Town will be hosting a market day fundraiser on Saturday, 22 April from 9am until 1pm.

You can expect to find a host of stalls, including their pop-up charity shop.

There will also be food vendors, kids' entertainment, arts and crafts, and many more.

The market will take place on the lawns in front of the Main House.

Parking is available on the field, accessed via Chelsea Avenue.

If you want more information, you can contact Megan on 021 461 1635 or email life@nazarethcare.co.za

Picture: Facebook/@Thrift Fest

If you have a passion for slow fashion, then this event is for you.

The Monthly Love.Kos.Mos Thrift Fest is happening on Saturday, 22 April in Woodstock.

It takes place from 10:30am until 3:30pm.

You can expect a number of stalls, selling anything from handmade, second hand and new goods.

For more info, email thriftfest123@gmail.com

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.