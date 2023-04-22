Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Crystal Orderson shares her top three picks.
- 67 Blankets Programme
- Nazareth House Market Day
- Monthly Love Kos Mos Thrift Fest
The 67 Blankets Programme needs you!
The organisation is heading on a road trip to collect knitted blankets from the public.
They will be at the Hellenic Club located on Bay Road, Mouille Point from 11am on Saturday, 22 April.
This is a FREE event where you can enjoy an epic blanket display, entertainment, knit with fellow KnitWits or make a donation by buying some wool.
They are calling on the public to knit squares or full-on blankets to keep those in need warm during winter.
This is being done to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day which is celebrated every year on 18 July - the day Madiba was born.
On this day, people from all around the world take part in doing good for 67 minutes.
For more info on the event, you can get in touch with Sandi at seking50@gmail.com, alternatively email info@67blankets.co.za.
You can also follow @67blankets on Facebook and Instagram.
Nazareth House Cape Town will be hosting a market day fundraiser on Saturday, 22 April from 9am until 1pm.
You can expect to find a host of stalls, including their pop-up charity shop.
There will also be food vendors, kids' entertainment, arts and crafts, and many more.
The market will take place on the lawns in front of the Main House.
Parking is available on the field, accessed via Chelsea Avenue.
If you want more information, you can contact Megan on 021 461 1635 or email life@nazarethcare.co.za
If you have a passion for slow fashion, then this event is for you.
The Monthly Love.Kos.Mos Thrift Fest is happening on Saturday, 22 April in Woodstock.
It takes place from 10:30am until 3:30pm.
You can expect a number of stalls, selling anything from handmade, second hand and new goods.
For more info, email thriftfest123@gmail.com
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pink_knitting_in_front_of_pink_sweatshirt.JPG
More from Lifestyle
Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?
There are claims that this water has a number of health benefits.Read More
What is the best (and most humane) way to deal with stray cats?
Feral cats can cause harm in the neighbourhoods they are in, and it is important to deal with this effectively and humanely.Read More
Attention nature lovers: Here are 5 perfect destinations for your next adventure
As the weather starts to get colder and the year moves along, many of us are probably longing to be somewhere else.Read More
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
Budget-friendly ways to lower your power consumption
Regardless of whether you have a backup power system, you should consider energy-efficient appliances and alternatives.Read More
Cape Town wine lovers get your tickets for the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival
With another long weekend around the corner, Capetonians can ring in the break with the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival.Read More
Does an orgasm feel out of reach in the bedroom? Here's what you can do about it
The inability to orgasm can affect any gender, and can negatively impact the sex life of someone struggling with this.Read More
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT)
It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours.Read More
How do you feel about people talking to their pets?
“Why did you get pregnant? You don’t have a husband..."Read More