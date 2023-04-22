Pietermaritzburg mass shooting: Gunmen posed as police, reveals family friend
JOHANNESBURG - A close friend of the family that was shot dead in Imbali township, in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday said the gunmen posed as police.
Eight members of the Memela family were killed as well as two women visitors who had been in the home at the time.
Siyabonga Mndebele said the two assailants first shot a boy who opened the door for them, before killing nine others.
“They posed as police officers. The first person they killed was the boy who opened for them. They shot him in the back of the head.”
READ MORE:
- SA government failing as killings continue unabated - Amnesty International
- Loyiso Nkohla was doing community work when he was shot dead, says close friend
- Soweto residents call for justice following the murder of 2 boys
The incident has once again instilled fear among many residents of Imbali who are no strangers to violence.
Police Minister, Bheki Cele, visited the area on Friday and said it has been a place of concern for police for many years.
Cele said more resources would be diverted to the area to bolster efforts by members of the local police station, Plessislaer.
“[Police at] Plessislaer cannot be allowed alone to deal with this work and we are really working on that to work on the expansion of the police here.”
Two suspects were arrested on Friday - a short distance from the crime scene, one suspect was shot dead, while another escaped.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pietermaritzburg mass shooting: Gunmen posed as police, reveals family friend
More from Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival
The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates.Read More
Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case
The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.Read More
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know
The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert.Read More
[LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions?
The Head of Marketing at lottery operator, Ithuba explains what happens when winners fail to claim their money.Read More
Cape Town Muslim community to partake in moon sighting to mark end of Ramadan
On Friday evening Muslims will converge at Three Anchor Bay to observe the moon sighting tradition.Read More
10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home
Police said that that gunmen broke into a house in Imbali and shot and killed eight females and two males.Read More
State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL
The film and television producer is implicated in state capture through his company's work for Bain, and the league says it's for this reason that Ndlovu is not deserving of the award.Read More
Alternative ways for grant beneficiaries with expired cards to be paid - Sassa
Those not wanting to renew their gold Sassa cards can still receive their grants by applying for them to get paid to their personal bank accounts or use Shoprite's free Money Market Account.Read More