'Everything a kid does is a choice' - Tips on negotiating with your kids

Negotiation is said to be a valuable tool for children because it helps them develop important skills.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Educational Psychologist and Founder of the Smartchoice Parenting Programme, Dr Ken Resnick.

Negotiating, put simply, can be defined as a method by which differences are settled.

Some might ask why should parents be negotiating with their kids.

Everything a kid does is a choice. People often say but when do they start making choices? If a baby cries to be picked up, you pick her up and she stops crying, she has made a choice, they just can't voice their feelings properly, but they are making choices.

Dr Ken Resnick, Educational Psychologist and Founder of the Smartchoice Parenting Programme

Negotiation is said to be a valuable tool for your kids because it helps them develop important skills.

Notably, an increased capacity to express thoughts and feelings verbally, consideration of others’ needs as well as their own, and coming up with creative solutions.

The whole idea is to teach kids that with every choice there is a consequence and that is what we're not doing. We tend to lecture or bribe them. We don't listen to the kids. We are not getting their buy-in and that's very important.

Dr Ken Resnick, Educational Psychologist and Founder of the Smartchoice Parenting Programme

According to 'The Successful Parent' website, there are parents who feel that negotiation is a bad idea because it diminishes their authority and makes their kids think that they can be challenged.

You need to have structure and boundaries in your house. Unfortunately today, kids don't ask, they have no manners and are very impulsive. They just take.

Dr Ken Resnick, Educational Psychologist and Founder of the Smartchoice Parenting Programme

One of the key things is to know how to stay calm as a parent and how to speak to your child.

Dr Ken Resnick, Educational Psychologist and Founder of the Smartchoice Parenting Programme

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Everything a kid does is a choice' - Tips on negotiating with your kids




