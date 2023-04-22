Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa

22 April 2023 1:49 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Eskom load shedding
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

The minister said while load shedding is here to stay, the power utility is working hard to ensure that the power cuts are not as drastic.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said it is not possible to end load shedding by the end of this year.

Ramokgopa was talking about his plan to tackle the rolling power cuts at the African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Saturday.

The minister said while the electricity cuts would still be with us in December, the utility was working hard to ensure that it is not as drastic.

"So the long and short of it is that, no, load shedding will still be with us even by the end of this calendar year, but we will do everything possible to ensure that its intensity is not as severe, so that we get the South African economy going."

Ramokgopa said several interventions were being implemented, including the addition of 4 000 megawatts of power to the grid in the next six months.

"4 500 MW relieves us of that pressure, five interventions and then six to 18 months conservatively 12 500 MW... there's a multiplicity of interventions, about eight of them that are possible."


This article first appeared on EWN : Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa




