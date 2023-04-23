Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell
JOHANNESBURG - A new development has emerged in the Thabo bester escape case.
The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known.
According to police, the body is that of a man named Katlego Bereng.
His father Batho Mpholo said his son went missing in April last year, with his mother having reported him missing at the time.
Following the discovery that the charred remains found in Bester's cell last year did not belong to him, police have been trying to uncover whose body it was.
Police said the DNA from the body matched the DNA from Monica Matsie, Bereng's mother.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell
