[WATCH] CPT Mayor treats drug-busting police dog to steak breakfast





Excerpt: Screengrab from video of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treating K9 officer Khalesi to a steak breakfast @geordinhl

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had a special mission to fulfill this week.

He wanted to show the City's appreciation for the Metro Police K9 unit, and one furry officer in particular.

Dutch Shepherd Khalesi was instrumental in carrying out a huge drug bust at Airport Industria.

She sniffed out a stash of cocaine valued at R84 million.

The sealed bricks of cocaine were hidden in poultry boxes in a container.

Introducing Khalesi on camera, the Mayor said she'd earned "major treats" as he unwrapped a freshly cooked steak breakfast for the deserving dog.

"Good dog! Well done! Enjoy it."

Khalesi, of course, tucked right in.