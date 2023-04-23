



Is your love of coffee having an impact on your teeth?

There are two issues at play - discolouration caused by the tannins in coffeee and also cavities caused by sugar if you like your cup of joe sweet.

@ nicoletaionescu/123rf.com

Gugu Mhlungu gets some preventative tips from Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself.

I hope this discussion is not going to deter anyone from having their coffee!... Coffee and many other beverages like Coke and tea... and sweetened foods cause either a discolouration of our teeth or they cause cavities. Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, Dentist and lecturer at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

One bit of advice you might have seen proffered by Internet "doctors" is to drink your coffee with a straw.

As people traditionally like their coffee hot this may be tricky Dr Metsing points out. However it could work with some of the options out there like iced coffee.

"However, logically it should help because you are placing the straw at the back of your mouth so it does not have any contact with your teeth."

Another option to avoid the risk of cavities specifically is to drink unsweetened coffee, she says.

Rinsing your mouth out with clean water after drinking or eating in general, is also a good idea.

My recommendation is always very simple... Rinse your mouth and, if you're able to, floss. Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, Dentist and lecturer at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

If you're in a position to brush your teeth, it's not going to harm you she adds.

Dr Metsing also answers questions about the effects of beer on your teeth and whether it's advisable to chew sugar-free gum, rinse with mouthwash or use toothpicks.

This article first appeared on 702 : Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)