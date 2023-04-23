Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup. 23 April 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] CPT Mayor treats drug-busting police dog to steak breakfast Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis decided K9 officer Khalesi deserved special treats after helping carry out a huge drug bust at... 23 April 2023 10:59 AM
Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to... 23 April 2023 10:12 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT) It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours. 21 April 2023 12:35 PM
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert. 21 April 2023 12:25 PM
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. 21 April 2023 9:01 AM
View all Business
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains) Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself. 23 April 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting. 21 April 2023 2:52 PM
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy. 21 April 2023 2:05 PM
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can j... 21 April 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
View all Africa
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)

23 April 2023 3:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
dental health
teeth
dental hygiene

Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself.

Is your love of coffee having an impact on your teeth?

There are two issues at play - discolouration caused by the tannins in coffeee and also cavities caused by sugar if you like your cup of joe sweet.

@ nicoletaionescu/123rf.com
@ nicoletaionescu/123rf.com

Gugu Mhlungu gets some preventative tips from Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself.

I hope this discussion is not going to deter anyone from having their coffee!... Coffee and many other beverages like Coke and tea... and sweetened foods cause either a discolouration of our teeth or they cause cavities.

Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, Dentist and lecturer at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

One bit of advice you might have seen proffered by Internet "doctors" is to drink your coffee with a straw.

As people traditionally like their coffee hot this may be tricky Dr Metsing points out. However it could work with some of the options out there like iced coffee.

"However, logically it should help because you are placing the straw at the back of your mouth so it does not have any contact with your teeth."

Another option to avoid the risk of cavities specifically is to drink unsweetened coffee, she says.

Rinsing your mouth out with clean water after drinking or eating in general, is also a good idea.

My recommendation is always very simple... Rinse your mouth and, if you're able to, floss.

Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, Dentist and lecturer at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

If you're in a position to brush your teeth, it's not going to harm you she adds.

Dr Metsing also answers questions about the effects of beer on your teeth and whether it's advisable to chew sugar-free gum, rinse with mouthwash or use toothpicks.

Scroll to the top to take a listen


This article first appeared on 702 : Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)




23 April 2023 3:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
dental health
teeth
dental hygiene

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Excerpt: Screengrab from video of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treating K9 officer Khalesi to a steak breakfast @geordinhl

[WATCH] CPT Mayor treats drug-busting police dog to steak breakfast

23 April 2023 10:59 AM

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis decided K9 officer Khalesi deserved special treats after helping carry out a huge drug bust at Airport Industria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Everything a kid does is a choice' - Tips on negotiating with your kids

22 April 2023 1:31 PM

Negotiation is said to be a valuable tool for children because it helps them develop important skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?

22 April 2023 10:08 AM

There are claims that this water has a number of health benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Johntex

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

22 April 2023 8:58 AM

Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? We’ve got you covered!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is the best (and most humane) way to deal with stray cats?

21 April 2023 4:10 PM

Feral cats can cause harm in the neighbourhoods they are in, and it is important to deal with this effectively and humanely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© boophuket/123rf.com

Attention nature lovers: Here are 5 perfect destinations for your next adventure

21 April 2023 3:42 PM

As the weather starts to get colder and the year moves along, many of us are probably longing to be somewhere else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'

21 April 2023 2:40 PM

22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fahroni/123rf

Budget-friendly ways to lower your power consumption

21 April 2023 2:32 PM

Regardless of whether you have a backup power system, you should consider energy-efficient appliances and alternatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

Local

S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues

Africa

Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'She was queen-like' - The first ever Miriam Makeba Memorial Lecture

23 April 2023 10:53 PM

ActionSA offers R50K reward for info on killers of two murderered Soweto boys

23 April 2023 9:55 PM

National Order nominations for Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson, Mike Horne withdrawn

23 April 2023 9:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA