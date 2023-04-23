Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup. 23 April 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] CPT Mayor treats drug-busting police dog to steak breakfast Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis decided K9 officer Khalesi deserved special treats after helping carry out a huge drug bust at... 23 April 2023 10:59 AM
Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester's jail cell The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to... 23 April 2023 10:12 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT) It's not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours. 21 April 2023 12:35 PM
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert. 21 April 2023 12:25 PM
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. 21 April 2023 9:01 AM
View all Business
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains) Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself. 23 April 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting. 21 April 2023 2:52 PM
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy. 21 April 2023 2:05 PM
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can j... 21 April 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
View all Africa
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

by Paula Luckhoff
Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Crystal Orderson gets a news update from Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald.

- The world is mourning the death of Australian comedian Barry Humphries at the age of 89

- Humphries became a comedic force around the world, particularly through his sharp-tongued persona "Dame Edna Everage"

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com
Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Australian actor and comedian Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89.

Regarded as one Down Under's greatest comedic exports, Humphries was renowned the world over for his various personas that poked fun at Australian culture.

It was Dame Edna Everage however, that seemed to win him the most fame.

Humphries' career spanned seven decades.

Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald has more on Weekend Breakfast. (listen at 13:56 in the audio)

Like many others, she says, she's been spending time watching clip after clip of Humphries in action.

He'd made the UK his home for many years but Barry Humphries was born in Melbourne... He passed away after complications following hip surgery following a fall.

Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent

It's tragic, but I think it's Dame Edna that so many people are mourning. She really made her way in the world... from the Queen to the cast of 'Immortal Beloved'.

Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent

She's a housewife character from Moonee Ponds, a suburb in Melbourne, that dominated the comedic stage all over the world... There were other famous alter egos like Les Patterson, a cultural attaché, quite boorish...

Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent

MacDonald quotes the standout New York Times description of Edna Everage:

"A stiletto-heeled stiletto-tongued persona who might well have been the spawn of menage a quatre involving Oscar Wilde, Salvador Dali, Auntie Mame and Miss Piggy"

English comedy luminary Ricky Gervais referred to Humphreys as a "Comedy genius" in his farewell tweet.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to him as "a great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind".

Scroll up to listen to MacDonald's news update (skip to 13:56)




