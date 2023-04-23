Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89
Crystal Orderson gets a news update from Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald.
- The world is mourning the death of Australian comedian Barry Humphries at the age of 89
- Humphries became a comedic force around the world, particularly through his sharp-tongued persona "Dame Edna Everage"
Australian actor and comedian Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89.
Regarded as one Down Under's greatest comedic exports, Humphries was renowned the world over for his various personas that poked fun at Australian culture.
It was Dame Edna Everage however, that seemed to win him the most fame.
Humphries' career spanned seven decades.
Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald has more on Weekend Breakfast. (listen at 13:56 in the audio)
Like many others, she says, she's been spending time watching clip after clip of Humphries in action.
He'd made the UK his home for many years but Barry Humphries was born in Melbourne... He passed away after complications following hip surgery following a fall.Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent
It's tragic, but I think it's Dame Edna that so many people are mourning. She really made her way in the world... from the Queen to the cast of 'Immortal Beloved'.Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent
She's a housewife character from Moonee Ponds, a suburb in Melbourne, that dominated the comedic stage all over the world... There were other famous alter egos like Les Patterson, a cultural attaché, quite boorish...Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent
MacDonald quotes the standout New York Times description of Edna Everage:
"A stiletto-heeled stiletto-tongued persona who might well have been the spawn of menage a quatre involving Oscar Wilde, Salvador Dali, Auntie Mame and Miss Piggy"
English comedy luminary Ricky Gervais referred to Humphreys as a "Comedy genius" in his farewell tweet.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to him as "a great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind".
Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius.' Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 22, 2023
For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone.' Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 22, 2023
But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.
A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oSAKpxPGae
Farewell dearest Barry. No more will we share obscure composers and unfashionable Victoriana. How I'll miss you. -ALW pic.twitter.com/3PNQuIN0RS' Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 22, 2023
Before we went insane and when it was still possible to laugh out loud at the idea of Johnson as our ‘future prime minister.’ #barryhumphries had the measure of him. https://t.co/uq7Yjn3Bdj… pic.twitter.com/bwCJxKBbtY' Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) April 22, 2023
We are all saddened to learn of the passing today of #barryhumphries. As his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, Barry 'brought the house down', with this incredibly funny sketch at the #RoyalVarietyPerformance in 2013. Thank you for all the laughter, RIP. pic.twitter.com/M4E15NQ0fR' Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) April 22, 2023
Scroll up to listen to MacDonald's news update (skip to 13:56)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/neftali77/neftali771301/neftali77130100011/17140075-australia-circa-2004-a-stamp-printed-in-australia-shows-dame-edna-everage-circa-2004.jpg
