Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action
Monster Jam roared has roared into South Africa where it started its three-city tour in Cape Town on Saturday.
What has become a worldwide phenomenon is described as"adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring the most famous trucks in the world".
And the action in the Mother City did not disappoint as the drivers of eight high-powered monster vehicles tried to out-compete one another.
Monster Jam hits Joburg on 29 April and Durban on 6 May.
See some of the Cape Town action below:
#monsterjam #Capetown was epic, thanks @MonsterJam @DhlStadium @Barloworldequip @CityofCT Glad the rain held off 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fXohu8CfyP' Pike (@GarethPike6) April 22, 2023
What a Experience it with #MonsterJam in #CapeTown @DirtDiggers @MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/By3LLjQuDd' Pierre Swart (@PierreSwart1) April 22, 2023
#MonsterJam Cape Town! pic.twitter.com/6nExZeKZQI' Likho Mpama (@JLikho11) April 22, 2023
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MonsterJam/
