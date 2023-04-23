Streaming issues? Report here
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Monster Jam

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.
Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam
Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam roared has roared into South Africa where it started its three-city tour in Cape Town on Saturday.

What has become a worldwide phenomenon is described as"adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring the most famous trucks in the world".

And the action in the Mother City did not disappoint as the drivers of eight high-powered monster vehicles tried to out-compete one another.

Monster Jam truck in Cape Town @MonsterJam
Monster Jam truck in Cape Town @MonsterJam
Monster Jam truck in Cape Town @MonsterJam
Monster Jam truck in Cape Town @MonsterJam

Monster Jam hits Joburg on 29 April and Durban on 6 May.

Click here to get your tickets.

See some of the Cape Town action below:







