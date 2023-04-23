



CAPE TOWN - A South African woman stuck in war-torn Sudan said she and more than 50 other compatriots are desperate to return home as heavy combat in Khartoum continues.

Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound where she took refuge with seven other South Africans for more than a week now.

This as paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, and the Sudanese armed forces continue to exchange heavy gunfire.

A partial ceasefire this weekend saw many locals flee Khartoum, and foreigners are now beginning to make their way home too.

Davy said while she had been told to be patient, other embassies were evacuating their citizens.

"We ask for prayer. Our data is very unreliable and we're rationing our food and we just pray that the South African government will be able to bring an evacuation flight for us."

The department of international relations' head of diplomacy Clayson Monyela said government was doing everything it could to get it's citizens back home.

"we are exploring all possible avenues to get out people out. the challenge is that the fighting hasn't stopped despite the declaration of a ceasefire, so it remains dangerous and risky to mount any evacuation.

Monyela said international relations officials were liaising with all countries, as well as the United Nations, to seek safe passage for South Africans out of Sudan.

This article first appeared on EWN : S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues