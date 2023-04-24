77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that the number of South Africans stranded in conflict-stricken Sudan was 77.
Fierce fighting broke out in the north African country's capital of Khartoum over a week ago between the military and a paramilitary force.
The disagreement is over the integration of paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSf) into the military as part of Sudan's transition towards civilian rule.
The fighting hasn't stopped and a series of ceasefires have failed to hold, resulting in the death of more than 420 people.
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.
He said that communication was currently being carried out through a WhatsApp group, which included embassy staff who were also stuck in Sudan.
At the weekend, the US, Britain and the Netherlands evacuated their nationals.
This article first appeared on EWN : 77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
