[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of... 24 April 2023 8:06 AM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to... 24 April 2023 7:03 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size. 24 April 2023 8:15 AM
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3 Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity. 24 April 2023 6:27 AM
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT) It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours. 21 April 2023 12:35 PM
View all Business
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains) Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself. 23 April 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting. 21 April 2023 2:52 PM
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy. 21 April 2023 2:05 PM
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can j... 21 April 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
View all Africa
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight

24 April 2023 8:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
False advertising
MyBroadband
Lay's

MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size.

If you've felt like there's been more air than chips in your bag of Lay's recently, you might be on to something.

MyBroadband put this theory to the test by weighing a bag of Lay's Portuguese Peri-Peri Prawn chips and other sweet treats.

Watch the results below.

While the packaging says the serving size of Lay's chips is 36 grams, the scale proved that the bag of chips weighed was underweight - weighing just 25 grams.

Other items weighed were:

• A bag of Mini Cheddars that advertises a serving size of 33 grams, weighed 36 grams

• A Cadbury P.S Milk Chocolate with an advertised serving size of 48 grams weighed exactly that

They say the scale doesn't lie, Mzansi.

Let's hope the lightly salted alum sees this one and decides to give us value for our money.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight




24 April 2023 8:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
False advertising
MyBroadband
Lay's

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nicoletaionescu/123rf.com

Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)

23 April 2023 3:48 PM

Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Excerpt: Screengrab from video of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treating K9 officer Khalesi to a steak breakfast @geordinhl

[WATCH] CPT Mayor treats drug-busting police dog to steak breakfast

23 April 2023 10:59 AM

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis decided K9 officer Khalesi deserved special treats after helping carry out a huge drug bust at Airport Industria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Everything a kid does is a choice' - Tips on negotiating with your kids

22 April 2023 1:31 PM

Negotiation is said to be a valuable tool for children because it helps them develop important skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?

22 April 2023 10:08 AM

There are claims that this water has a number of health benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Johntex

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

22 April 2023 8:58 AM

Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? We’ve got you covered!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is the best (and most humane) way to deal with stray cats?

21 April 2023 4:10 PM

Feral cats can cause harm in the neighbourhoods they are in, and it is important to deal with this effectively and humanely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© boophuket/123rf.com

Attention nature lovers: Here are 5 perfect destinations for your next adventure

21 April 2023 3:42 PM

As the weather starts to get colder and the year moves along, many of us are probably longing to be somewhere else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'

21 April 2023 2:40 PM

22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Picture: Pexels

Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3

24 April 2023 6:27 AM

Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur/123rf.com

7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT)

21 April 2023 12:35 PM

It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know

21 April 2023 12:25 PM

The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas

21 April 2023 9:01 AM

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the AU Summit in Ethiopia on 19 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?

20 April 2023 9:48 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

20 April 2023 7:12 PM

Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned

20 April 2023 6:50 PM

The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The lengthy queue at the Maponya Mall Sassa office where some people have been waiting since the night before in order to get their social grants. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain

20 April 2023 11:40 AM

It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of offices to renew their cards, just to be sent home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell

Local

77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

Local Africa

Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

24 April 2023 12:06 PM

CT's disaster risk management on alert as rain continues for third straight day

24 April 2023 11:49 AM

‘Senseless’ killings of 2 Soweto boys shows SA helpless against crime - ActionSA

24 April 2023 11:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA