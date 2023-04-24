[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight
If you've felt like there's been more air than chips in your bag of Lay's recently, you might be on to something.
MyBroadband put this theory to the test by weighing a bag of Lay's Portuguese Peri-Peri Prawn chips and other sweet treats.
Watch the results below.
While the packaging says the serving size of Lay's chips is 36 grams, the scale proved that the bag of chips weighed was underweight - weighing just 25 grams.
Other items weighed were:
• A bag of Mini Cheddars that advertises a serving size of 33 grams, weighed 36 grams
• A Cadbury P.S Milk Chocolate with an advertised serving size of 48 grams weighed exactly that
They say the scale doesn't lie, Mzansi.
Let's hope the lightly salted alum sees this one and decides to give us value for our money.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight
Source : Pixabay.com
