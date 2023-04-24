Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant





Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.

Over the weekend, Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa briefed the ANC on plans to reduce loadshedding

The plan includes a 15-year-old generator found in the Netherlands

It's expected to arrive by April 2024 with the hopes of reducing loadshedding

On Sunday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa briefed the African National Congress' (ANC) NEC on his plans to reduce and eventually mitigate loadshedding.

Ramokgopa said they were looking to generate about 4500MW of power in the next six months to shelter South Africans from a dark, cold winter.

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Ramokgopa spoke about the rehabilitation of Medupi and Kusile power stations, which included the purchase of a second-hand 15-year-old generator from the Netherlands.

The generator is intended to last about 50 to 60 years.

Yelland says that Eskom could have obtained the generator via international relations through a number of power industry associations.

It is quite possible that its need for a new generator is not any secret and maybe Eskom put out a word through its international contacts. Chris Yelland, Managing Director – EE Business Intelligence

There is no light on the horizon. Chris Yelland, Managing Director – EE Business Intelligence

