Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of... 24 April 2023 8:06 AM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to... 24 April 2023 7:03 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size. 24 April 2023 8:15 AM
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3 Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity. 24 April 2023 6:27 AM
7 ideas for wasting time at the office on a Friday afternoon (by ChatGPT) It’s not on the list but playing around with ChatGPT while waiting for the weekend is sure to gobble up the hours. 21 April 2023 12:35 PM
View all Business
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains) Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself. 23 April 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting. 21 April 2023 2:52 PM
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy. 21 April 2023 2:05 PM
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can j... 21 April 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
View all Africa
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

24 April 2023 8:06 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Thabo Bester
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Nandipha Magudumana
Katlego Bereng Mpholo

This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Tembisa is still searching for answers around the death of Katlego Mpholo, whose body was used to fake the death of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

In May last year, the body of Mpholo was somehow smuggled into the Mangaung prison and into Bester’s cell where it was burnt beyond recognition in a planned fire.

The fire was a distraction for Bester to escape from prison.

READ MORE:

Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell

Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

Bester prison break: State to oppose G4S guard's bail in next court appearance

NPA not ruling out possibility of more arrests for Thabo Bester's escape

Correctional Services has launched internal probe into Bester's escape - Lamola

MPs call for DNA tests to confirm Thabo Bester's biological link to mother

This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester's cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Mpholo.

Katlego Mpholo junior was violently killed way before his body was smuggled into Mangaung prison.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gave more details about Mpholo's death at a press briefing earlier this month.

"It does look like a very blunt kind of instrument was used to hit that person, that is why the police at the present moment are investigating a case of murder."

At the time, Cele referred to Mpholo as "the body" since his identity was not known.

But Thabo Bester’s prison escape was not a victimless crime.

Mpholo was not a sub-plot to this ever-unfolding story, he was a son to parents who have been praying for his safe return home for about a year.

He was a father to two children, a boy who just turned three-years-old and a girl who is turning four next month.

He was a Bloemfontein Celtic supporter, his favourite car was the BMW Gusheshe Alpina and he was a loving partner to Thando Boleme, who he referred to as his queen in many of his Facebook posts.

Over the course of Monday, Eyewitness News is hoping to speak to relatives and friends of Mpholo about who the kind of person he was, what his dreams and aspiration was before his path fatally crossed that of Bester and his alleged accomplices.

WATCH: 'I say these people need to be punished' - Mpholo family on Thabo Bester saga


This article first appeared on EWN : Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death




More from Local

An aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport on 20 April 2023 amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. Picture: AFPTV screengrab

77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

24 April 2023 7:27 AM

In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.

Matsietsi Ralilateng looks at a picture of her grandson Katlego Bereng Mpholo, whose body was found inside Thabo Bester's prison following his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell

24 April 2023 7:03 AM

The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died.

Picture: Pexels

Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3

24 April 2023 6:27 AM

Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre. Image: CTICC website

CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels

23 April 2023 1:52 PM

The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup.

Excerpt: Screengrab from video of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treating K9 officer Khalesi to a steak breakfast @geordinhl

[WATCH] CPT Mayor treats drug-busting police dog to steak breakfast

23 April 2023 10:59 AM

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis decided K9 officer Khalesi deserved special treats after helping carry out a huge drug bust at Airport Industria.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

23 April 2023 10:12 AM

The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to a man who went missing in April last year.

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited Camden and Tutuka power stations on 23 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa

22 April 2023 1:49 PM

The minister said while load shedding is here to stay, the power utility is working hard to ensure that the power cuts are not as drastic.

The home where 10 people were gunned down in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg on 20 April 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Pietermaritzburg mass shooting: Gunmen posed as police, reveals family friend

22 April 2023 11:37 AM

Eight members of the Memela family were killed as well as two women visitors who had been in the home in Imbali on Thursday night.

© khunaspix/123rf.com

[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival

21 April 2023 6:12 PM

The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates.

Bloemfontein High Court. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case

21 April 2023 3:07 PM

The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.

Trending

Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell

Local

77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

Local Africa

Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

24 April 2023 12:06 PM

CT's disaster risk management on alert as rain continues for third straight day

24 April 2023 11:49 AM

‘Senseless’ killings of 2 Soweto boys shows SA helpless against crime - ActionSA

24 April 2023 11:32 AM

