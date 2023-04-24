Happy 81st birthday, Barbra Streisand! We celebrate her 8 most iconic moments
Legendary musician and actress Barbra Streisand turns 81 today (24 April).
With a career spanning over six decades, she has achieved legendary status.
She is among only a few performers to have EGOT status; being awarded Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards
Celebrate the icon’s birthday by looking back at eight of her most iconic moments:
Her first television appearance
Streisand made her first television appearance on a late-night talk show, the _Jack Paar Show _in 1961.
A Grammy… or 10?
Streisand took home her first Grammy Award in 1963, winning Album of the Year for her debut release, The Barbra Streisand Album.
She went on to win nine more Grammys, including Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Song of the Year and Best Musical Theatre Album.
Barbra Streisand and Louis Armstrong at the Grammy Awards, April 1965 pic.twitter.com/J4LdW6JyvX' Old Hollywood (@TheOldHollywood) September 13, 2021
Funny Girl
One of Streisand’s most famous roles is in the critically acclaimed biographical musical comedy-drama, Funny Girl (1968).
She plays Fanny, a famed comedian and entertainer from the early 1900s.
Not only did the role earn her an Academy Award for Best Actress, skyrocketing her success in the film industry, but it was also the highest-grossing film of that time.
Costume test for Funny Girl. I still have that gown! #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/pjBdlvSvvc' Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 18, 2017
Golden Globe history
In 1983, Streisand was awarded the Best Director award at the Golden Globes for her role and directing skills for the film, Yentl.
She was the first and only woman in 37 years to win this award.
The film is about a Polish girl who cross-dressed in order to study law.
Babs, the fashionista
Apart from her legendary voice and acting talents, Streisand is also known for her fashion sense.
Whether she was walking the red carpet, dawning a magazine cover or performing on stage, Streisand made a statement.
Barbra Streisand attending fashion shows in the mid 60s💜 pic.twitter.com/HcTGZf0xnx' asta (@lollasta) August 16, 2021
The youngest person to achieve EGOT status
In 1970, Streisand was the first woman, and the youngest person to achieve EGOT status, after winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
She was only 27 at the time.
Happy Birthday to two time Academy Award winner Barbra Streisand 🎈 pic.twitter.com/wKpWxXg29O' Oscars Central (@oscars_central) April 24, 2022
Legendary musician
Over her career, she became a household name, selling over 150 million records worldwide.
She has been dubbed one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, she is the second highest-certified female artist in the United States.
She has a head-bopping hit named after her
Having a song named after you just screams icon status.
In 2010, the DJ duo Duck Sauce released a track called Barbra Streisand and it was an instant hit.
Not only did it chart in the US, the UK and Australia, but the head-bopping, fist-pumping hit also featured on Glee.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 81st birthday, Barbra Streisand! We celebrate her 8 most iconic moments
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Barbra_Streisand_and_James_Brolin_(cropped).jpg
More from Entertainment
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.Read More
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.Read More
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.Read More
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action
Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.Read More
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89
Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.Read More
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.Read More
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise
A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy.Read More
Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm
Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can join.Read More