Happy 81st birthday, Barbra Streisand! We celebrate her 8 most iconic moments





Legendary musician and actress Barbra Streisand turns 81 today (24 April).

With a career spanning over six decades, she has achieved legendary status.

She is among only a few performers to have EGOT status; being awarded Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards

Celebrate the icon’s birthday by looking back at eight of her most iconic moments:

Her first television appearance

Streisand made her first television appearance on a late-night talk show, the _Jack Paar Show _in 1961.

A Grammy… or 10?

Streisand took home her first Grammy Award in 1963, winning Album of the Year for her debut release, The Barbra Streisand Album.

She went on to win nine more Grammys, including Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Song of the Year and Best Musical Theatre Album.

Barbra Streisand and Louis Armstrong at the Grammy Awards, April 1965 pic.twitter.com/J4LdW6JyvX ' Old Hollywood (@TheOldHollywood) September 13, 2021

Funny Girl

One of Streisand’s most famous roles is in the critically acclaimed biographical musical comedy-drama, Funny Girl (1968).

She plays Fanny, a famed comedian and entertainer from the early 1900s.

Not only did the role earn her an Academy Award for Best Actress, skyrocketing her success in the film industry, but it was also the highest-grossing film of that time.

Costume test for Funny Girl. I still have that gown! #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/pjBdlvSvvc ' Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 18, 2017

Golden Globe history

In 1983, Streisand was awarded the Best Director award at the Golden Globes for her role and directing skills for the film, Yentl.

She was the first and only woman in 37 years to win this award.

The film is about a Polish girl who cross-dressed in order to study law.

Babs, the fashionista

Apart from her legendary voice and acting talents, Streisand is also known for her fashion sense.

Whether she was walking the red carpet, dawning a magazine cover or performing on stage, Streisand made a statement.

Barbra Streisand attending fashion shows in the mid 60s💜 pic.twitter.com/HcTGZf0xnx ' asta (@lollasta) August 16, 2021

The youngest person to achieve EGOT status

In 1970, Streisand was the first woman, and the youngest person to achieve EGOT status, after winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

She was only 27 at the time.

Happy Birthday to two time Academy Award winner Barbra Streisand 🎈 pic.twitter.com/wKpWxXg29O ' Oscars Central (@oscars_central) April 24, 2022

Legendary musician

Over her career, she became a household name, selling over 150 million records worldwide.

She has been dubbed one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, she is the second highest-certified female artist in the United States.

She has a head-bopping hit named after her

Having a song named after you just screams icon status.

In 2010, the DJ duo Duck Sauce released a track called Barbra Streisand and it was an instant hit.

Not only did it chart in the US, the UK and Australia, but the head-bopping, fist-pumping hit also featured on Glee.

