'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts. 24 April 2023 2:57 PM
Someone (pet owner?) in Hermanus is shooting dead African Harrier Hawks While they are large animals, they are weak predators, says Robert Simmons of the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology. 24 April 2023 1:57 PM
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy. 24 April 2023 12:06 PM
View all Local
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial. 24 April 2023 2:18 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that thou... 24 April 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay. 24 April 2023 11:41 AM
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit? It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property? 24 April 2023 11:03 AM
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom. 24 April 2023 8:54 AM
View all Business
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget. 24 April 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day On Thursday (27 April), Mzansi commemorates Freedom Day with free entry into selected Iziko Museums. 24 April 2023 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
View all Sport
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing

24 April 2023 10:11 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Evita Bezuidenhout
Pieter-Dirk Uys

Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.

Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout.

  • Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his persona 'Dame Edna Everage', has passed away at the age of 89
  • Humphries' career spanned seven decades
  • Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of Humphries

Over the weekend, Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his persona 'Dame Edna Everage', passed away at the age of 89.

South African comedian, Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout (AKA 'The most famous white woman in South Africa') reflects on Barry Humphries and the impact that he's had on his career.

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com
Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

RELATED: Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

Two years after seeing Humphries live in London in 1975/1976, Evita was born, says Uys.

He says that he was 'hugely' inspired by Humphries, his sense of humour and his ability to make fun of people in a loving way, which is very unlike Evita, Uys jokingly adds.

Uys remembers Humphries and Dame Edna Everage as a psychologist, who gave their audience the opportunity to breathe, let loose and escape the reality of their daily lives.

I'm going to miss him very much.

Pieter-Dirk Uys, South African performer best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout

Dame Edna will be with us forever.

Pieter-Dirk Uys, South African performer best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




24 April 2023 10:11 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Evita Bezuidenhout
Pieter-Dirk Uys

More from Entertainment

Image: Supplied

Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin

24 April 2023 2:04 PM

A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joel Smith and Tatjana Schoenmaker. Photo: Instagram/jcsmith7

[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!

24 April 2023 12:46 PM

'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image via www.vpnsrus.com Wikimedia Commons mikemacmarketing

Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa

24 April 2023 11:24 AM

Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress and singer, Barbra Streisand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/lifescript

Happy 81st birthday, Barbra Streisand! We celebrate her 8 most iconic moments

24 April 2023 9:40 AM

Legendary musician and actress Barbra Streisand celebrates her 81st birthday today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Alec Baldwin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

21 April 2023 2:52 PM

The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flying broom in Hogwarts: Legacy Quidditch Pitch. Source: In-game screenshot courtesy of RavenclawFiery

Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise

21 April 2023 2:05 PM

A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-elevate-1267323jpg

Don't miss Cape Town's Heritage Pub Crawl tonight at 5pm

21 April 2023 10:26 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Peters about the Mother City's Heritage Pub Crawl happening today from 5pm to 9pm and how you can join.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Met Gala. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Danilo

What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?

21 April 2023 9:30 AM

Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

Lifestyle

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

Business Local

[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Psychologists approached by legal aid reluctant to evaluate Ackerman

24 April 2023 8:27 PM

Bester, Magudumana’s mansion back on the rental market for R75k per month

24 April 2023 7:31 PM

ANC disagrees with SACP's stance to contest the 2024 general elections

24 April 2023 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA